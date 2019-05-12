Bellator 221 results -- Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights
Follow along with live coverage from Rosemont, Illinois, where the Bellator lightweight title is on the line
Bellator MMA returns to DAZN (9 p.m. ET) on Saturday night with the Bellator 221 event emanating live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. On tap this evening for Bellator 221 are two fights at the top of the card that many are looking forward to. One bout could see the crowning of the latest double-champ in mixed martial arts while the second will push someone into the finals of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix tournament.
In the main event, lightweight champion Michael Chandler will put his 155-pound title on the line against reigning featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire. As if the title implications weren't enough to have you wanting to tune in to this fight, the bad blood runs deep with these two, which should make it all the more thrilling. The co-main event features the undefeated Michael "Venom" Page squaring off with possibly his toughest MMA test to date in ex-welterweight champion Douglas Lima. The winner of this one will advance on to the World Welterweight Grand Prix finals to face either 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald or Neiman Gracie.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Illinois with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Bellator 221 card/results
Michael Chandler (c) vs. Patricio Freire, Bellator lightweight title
Michael "Venom" Page vs. Douglas Lima, Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal
AJ McKee vs. Pat Curran, featherweights
Jake Hager vs. TJ Jones, heavyweights
Tywan Claxton vs. James Bennett, featherweights
Bellator 221 updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC 237 results, live fight updates
Follow along with live coverage from Rio de Janeiro where the women's strawweight title is...
-
How to watch, stream Bellator 221
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 221 card on Saturday night
-
UFC 237 viewing information, live stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 237 event on Saturday in Brazil
-
UFC 237 odds, picks and best predictions
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
UFC 237 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking in UFC's latest PPV offering from Brazil
-
Bellator 221 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking in a pair of highly anticipated bouts from Rosemont,...