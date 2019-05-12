Bellator 221 results -- Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

Bellator MMA returns to DAZN (9 p.m. ET) on Saturday night with the Bellator 221 event emanating live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. On tap this evening for Bellator 221 are two fights at the top of the card that many are looking forward to. One bout could see the crowning of the latest double-champ in mixed martial arts while the second will push someone into the finals of the Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix tournament.

In the main event, lightweight champion Michael Chandler will put his 155-pound title on the line against reigning featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire. As if the title implications weren't enough to have you wanting to tune in to this fight, the bad blood runs deep with these two, which should make it all the more thrilling. The co-main event features the undefeated Michael "Venom" Page squaring off with possibly his toughest MMA test to date in ex-welterweight champion Douglas Lima. The winner of this one will advance on to the World Welterweight Grand Prix finals to face either 170-pound champion Rory MacDonald or Neiman Gracie.

Bellator 221 card/results

Michael Chandler (c) vs. Patricio Freire, Bellator lightweight title

Michael "Venom" Page vs. Douglas Lima, Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal

AJ McKee vs. Pat Curran, featherweights

Jake Hager vs. TJ Jones, heavyweights

Tywan Claxton vs. James Bennett, featherweights

