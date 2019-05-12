Bellator 221 results, highlights: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire stuns Michael Chandler with first-round TKO

Bellator MMA has another simultaneous two-division champion on its hands. In the main event of Bellator 221 on Saturday night in Chicago, reigning featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire stunned everyone as he earned a first-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler to claim the Bellator lightweight title.

The championship finish came when Pitbull landed an overhand right to the back of the head of Chandler. On the ground, Pitbull followed up with a flurry of strikes as Chandler failed to show any sort of defense, leading to the stoppage that not many saw coming in this grudge match.

After the bout, Pitbull was pegged about the stoppage possibly coming a little early, but he only cared about one thing -- the fact that he only added to his decorated Bellator MMA legacy on Saturday night.

"I don't give a f--k! I'm the champ-champ now," Pitbull said.

With the victory, Pitbull joins Ryan Bader (light heavyweight and heavyweight) as a simultaneous two-division champion currently active in Bellator MMA.

Bellator 221 results

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire def. Michael Chandler via first-round TKO to win the lightweight title

Douglas Lima def. Michael "Venom" Page via second-round KO (strikes) -- Recap

AJ McKee def. Pat Curran via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jake Hager def. TJ Jones via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke)

Tywan Claxton def. James Bennett via third-round TKO (strikes)

