Bellator 221 results, highlights: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire stuns Michael Chandler with first-round TKO
Pitbull now has the most wins in Bellator MMA history with the historic victory
Bellator MMA has another simultaneous two-division champion on its hands. In the main event of Bellator 221 on Saturday night in Chicago, reigning featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire stunned everyone as he earned a first-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler to claim the Bellator lightweight title.
The championship finish came when Pitbull landed an overhand right to the back of the head of Chandler. On the ground, Pitbull followed up with a flurry of strikes as Chandler failed to show any sort of defense, leading to the stoppage that not many saw coming in this grudge match.
After the bout, Pitbull was pegged about the stoppage possibly coming a little early, but he only cared about one thing -- the fact that he only added to his decorated Bellator MMA legacy on Saturday night.
"I don't give a f--k! I'm the champ-champ now," Pitbull said.
With the victory, Pitbull joins Ryan Bader (light heavyweight and heavyweight) as a simultaneous two-division champion currently active in Bellator MMA.
CBS Sports was with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Illinois with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
Bellator 221 results
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire def. Michael Chandler via first-round TKO to win the lightweight title
Douglas Lima def. Michael "Venom" Page via second-round KO (strikes) -- Recap
AJ McKee def. Pat Curran via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Jake Hager def. TJ Jones via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke)
Tywan Claxton def. James Bennett via third-round TKO (strikes)
Bellator 221 updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC 237 results, live fight updates
Follow along with live coverage from Rio de Janeiro where the women's strawweight title is...
-
Douglas Lima violently stops MVP
Lima handed Page his first MMA loss in brutal fashion on Saturday at Bellator 221
-
Diaz vs. Pettis set for UFC 241
Diaz has been out of action for nearly three years
-
How to watch, stream Bellator 221
All the info you need to catch the Bellator 221 card on Saturday night
-
UFC 237 viewing information, live stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 237 event on Saturday in Brazil
-
UFC 237 odds, picks and best predictions
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest