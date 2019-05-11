Bellator 221 start time -- Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire: Live stream, watch online, card, channel

All the info you need to catch the Bellator 221 card on Saturday night

Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA is set for its next event this weekend, and it's a rather impressive offering. Saturday night, the Bellator 221 card is set to take place, with two incredible fights on the marquee. Michael Chandler will put his lightweight title on the line against featherweight Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a rivalry years in the making. Freire would become the first dual champion in Bellator MMA history with a win while Chandler could have a claim as Bellator's greatest fighter of all time.

In the co-main event, it's the first Welterweight World Grand Prix semifinal when Douglas Lima squares off against Michael "Venom" Page. Lima is coming off a violent finish against Andrey Koreshkov while Page is coming off a less-than-stellar decision win over Paul "Semtex" Daley.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including previews of Bellator 221 and UFC 237.

Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 221 event live on Saturday. 

Bellator 221 viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 11
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Allstate Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
Stream: DAZN

Bellator 221 odds 

FavoriteUnderdogWeight Class

Michael Chandler (18-4, c) -227

Patricio Freire (28-4) +175

Bellator lightweight title

Douglas Lima (30-7) -250

Michael Page (14-0) +175

Bellator World Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal

AJ McKee (13-0) -278 Pat Curran (23-7) +200 Featherweights
Jake Hager (1-0) -909 TJ Jones (1-1) +500 Heavyweights 
Tywan Claxton (4-0) -714 James Bennett (3-1) +400 Featherweights

