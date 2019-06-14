Bellator 222 odds, predictions: Top MMA expert picks MacDonald vs. Gracie

A stylistic clash highlights the main event of Bellator 222 on Friday night as Rory MacDonald faces Neiman Gracie in the semifinals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix at Madison Square Garden. The main Bellator 222 card starts at 10 p.m. ET. MacDonald (20-5-1) is the current Bellator welterweight champ, but is looking to snap a two-fight winless streak. He advanced in the Grand Prix by fighting Jon Fitch to a draw in April. Meanwhile, Gracie (9-0) is a fourth-generation member of the famed Gracie family that pioneered Brazilian jiu-jitsu. MacDonald is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Gracie is a +115 underdog (risk $100 to $115) in the latest MacDonald vs. Gracie odds. Before you lock in your MacDonald vs. Gracie picks or Bellator 222 predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the Bellator 222 main event could be a turning point in the career of both fighters. MacDonald, 29, is a former UFC contender known for his lethal striking, fearlessness and action-packed bouts. His UFC career includes a pair of memorable bouts against former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, both losses. But his UFC tenure also includes wins over UFC stalwarts like Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz.

MacDonald won the Bellator welterweight title with a decision win over Douglas Lima in January 2018. But he was stopped by Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout in September and struggled with the wrestling-heavy style of Fitch in his previous bout. Afterward, MacDonald told a stunned crowd that because of his newfound religious faith, he was struggling with the idea of continuing in a profession that forced him to hurt other human beings. A few days later, he publicly backed off talk of a potential retirement.

Gracie, 30, knows his name carries weight because of a family lineage that has seen thousands of pupils, amateurs and professional alike learn jiu-jitsu from one of its famed members. He is the nephew of Renzo Gracie, who competed in a One Championship mixed martial-arts event last year at age 51.

But while the Gracies have had plenty of success in jiu-jitsu and grappling competitions, they have had mixed results in professional MMA promotions. Neiman Gracie has won all seven of his Bellator bouts, and his six submissions already are tied for the organization's record. He is coming off a fourth-round submission of Ed Ruth in December. You can get his MacDonald vs. Gracie picks at SportsLine.

