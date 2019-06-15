Bellator 222 results -- MacDonald vs. Gracie: Live updates, start time, stream, prelims, highlights

A pair of world titles will be contested when Bellator MMA returns to "the world's most famous arena" on Friday with another packed card.

Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald defends his 170-pound title in the main event against unbeaten Neiman Gracie in the semifinals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix. A pair of legends will also face off in the co-main event at New York's Madison Square Garden when former UFC stars Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida meet for the first time.

In addition to top prospects like Dillon Danis and Aaron Pico returning in separate bouts, Darrion Caldwell defends his Bellator bantamweight title against Kyoji Horiguchi in a rematch of their December bout under the Rizin banner.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from New York with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

Bellator 222 card, results

Rory MacDonald (c) vs. Neiman Gracie -- World Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal

Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida -- Light heavyweights

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey -- Catchweight (175 pounds)

Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta -- Featherweights

Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix -- Bantamweights

Darrion Caldwell (c) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi -- Bantamweight title

Bellator 222 updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.