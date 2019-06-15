Bellator 222 results -- Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie: Live updates, fight card, highlights, stream
Follow along with live coverage from New York City, where there will be plenty of big action
A pair of world titles will be contested when Bellator MMA returns to "the world's most famous arena" on Friday with another packed card.
Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald defends his 170-pound title in the main event against unbeaten Neiman Gracie in the semifinals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix. A pair of legends will also face off in the co-main event at New York's Madison Square Garden when former UFC stars Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida meet for the first time.
In addition to top prospects like Dillon Danis and Aaron Pico returning in separate bouts, Darrion Caldwell defends his Bellator bantamweight title against Kyoji Horiguchi in a rematch of their December bout under the Rizin banner.
Bellator 222 card, results
Rory MacDonald (c) vs. Neiman Gracie -- World Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal
Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida -- Light heavyweights
Dillon Danis def. Max Humphrey via first-round submission (armbar)
Patrick Mix def. Ricky Bandejas via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
Juan Archuleta def. Eduardo Dantas via second-round KO (punch)
Kyoji Horiguchi (c) def. Darrion Caldwell (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Bellator 222 updates, highlights
Pico suffers another TKO loss
Pico controlled the bout with his wrestling before catching a flying knee to the chin from...
-
