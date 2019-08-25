Bellator 225 results, highlights: Aviv Gozali sets submission record in win over Eduard Muravitsky

BRIDGEPORT, CT -- It's time to add Aviv Gozali's name to the Bellator record book after the performance he wowed the fans with on Saturday night.

Gozali (3-0), an 18-year-old welterweight prospect from Israel, needed just 11 seconds to submit Eduard Muravitsky via heel hook in their 165-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 225 at Webster Bank Arena. The quick tap set a Bellator record for the fastest submission victory in promotional history after Gozali ran at Muravitsky, avoided his opponent's attempt to touch gloves and slid into an Imanari Roll to produce a single-leg takedown.

The highlight-reel, record-setting victory sent everyone into a frenzy ... including Bellator president Scott Coker. Gozali, however, already has his sights set on his next victim after recording the third victory of his career in emphatic fashion.

11 seconds was all it took for Aviv Gozali!



Aviv locks in the fastest sub in Bellator history with this beautiful heel hook! #Bellator225 pic.twitter.com/fRDJoXIrjo — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) August 24, 2019

18-year-old @Aviv_Gozali just set a record for the fastest submission in @BellatorMMA history at 11 seconds.#Bellator225 — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) August 24, 2019

3-0. 11 Seconds. Who's Next! — Aviv Gozali (@aviv_gozali) August 24, 2019

Gozali instantly applied a heel hook and rolled over three times to sink it in deeper and produce the tap. The submission bested the 34 seconds Kevin "Baby Slice" Ferguson Jr. needed to finish Devon Brock via rear-naked choke at Bellator 197 in 2018.