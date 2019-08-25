Bellator 225 results, highlights: Aviv Gozali sets submission record in win over Eduard Muravitsky

Gozali needed just 11 seconds to show off his impeccable submission skills on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, CT -- It's time to add Aviv Gozali's name to the Bellator record book after the performance he wowed the fans with on Saturday night. 

Gozali (3-0), an 18-year-old welterweight prospect from Israel, needed just 11 seconds to submit Eduard Muravitsky via heel hook in their 165-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 225 at Webster Bank Arena. The quick tap set a Bellator record for the fastest submission victory in promotional history after Gozali ran at Muravitsky, avoided his opponent's attempt to touch gloves and slid into an Imanari Roll to produce a single-leg takedown. 

The highlight-reel, record-setting victory sent everyone into a frenzy ... including Bellator president Scott Coker. Gozali, however, already has his sights set on his next victim after recording the third victory of his career in emphatic fashion. 

Gozali instantly applied a heel hook and rolled over three times to sink it in deeper and produce the tap. The submission bested the 34 seconds Kevin "Baby Slice" Ferguson Jr. needed to finish Devon Brock via rear-naked choke at Bellator 197 in 2018. 

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories