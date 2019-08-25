Bellator 225 results, highlights: Nick Newell records dominant submission win in promotional debut

BRIDGEPORT, CT -- The mixed martial arts fighting career of congenital amputee Nick Newell just took one giant step forward. Newell (16-2), who was born with his left arm amputated just below his elbow, made the most of an all-or-nothing opportunity in his Bellator debut on Saturday by tapping out Corey Browning via arm triangle to end their lightweight bout at 3:15 of Round 1.

The featured preliminary bout at Bellator 225 at Webster Bank Arena saw Newell, a native of nearby Milford, bring the partisan crowd to its feet by continuing to quiet his naysayers after signing a one-fight contract with the promotion.

"I told you guys I would do it," Newell said. "Born and raised in Connecticut, and it was great to see all of my ride-or-dies here tonight. You know what, there are a lot of people who said I couldn't do it and I just did. You weren't made for the big leagues. You only have one hand, how are you going to win? Guess what baby, I'm in Bellator now!"

Victory for @NotoriousNewell in his @BellatorMMA debut 👊



The congenital amputee improves to 16-2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PpmQm8XqZS — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 25, 2019

Newell's inspirational career, which saw him go 4-1 with World Series of Fighting including a lightweight title loss to Justin Gaethje, appeared to come to a major roadblock over the past year after the 33-year-old lost a 2018 fight on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series which denied him his dream of competing in the UFC.

Instead, Newell rebounded with a submission win in May under the CES MMA banner before drawing an opportunity with Bellator. After trading strikes evenly with Browning (5-3) on the feet, Newell quickly worked a takedown off the clinch followed by a front choke.

Newell showed off his strong wrestling game by landing a series of punches and elbows with his right arm, flattening Browning out. Newell applied an arm triangle to secure the 11th submission win of his career.

"I knew I had it right when he put his arm right there," Newell said. "I have the tightest squeeze in the game baby!"