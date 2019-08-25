Bellator 225 results, highlights: Nick Newell records dominant submission win in promotional debut

Newell showed a much bigger audience why he has a future in the MMA game

BRIDGEPORT, CT -- The mixed martial arts fighting career of congenital amputee Nick Newell just took one giant step forward. Newell (16-2), who was born with his left arm amputated just below his elbow, made the most of an all-or-nothing opportunity in his Bellator debut on Saturday by tapping out Corey Browning via arm triangle to end their lightweight bout at 3:15 of Round 1. 

The featured preliminary bout at Bellator 225 at Webster Bank Arena saw Newell, a native of nearby Milford, bring the partisan crowd to its feet by continuing to quiet his naysayers after signing a one-fight contract with the promotion. 

"I told you guys I would do it," Newell said. "Born and raised in Connecticut, and it was great to see all of my ride-or-dies here tonight. You know what, there are a lot of people who said I couldn't do it and I just did. You weren't made for the big leagues. You only have one hand, how are you going to win? Guess what baby, I'm in Bellator now!"

Newell's inspirational career, which saw him go 4-1 with World Series of Fighting including a lightweight title loss to Justin Gaethje, appeared to come to a major roadblock over the past year after the 33-year-old lost a 2018 fight on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series which denied him his dream of competing in the UFC. 

Instead, Newell rebounded with a submission win in May under the CES MMA banner before drawing an opportunity with Bellator. After trading strikes evenly with Browning (5-3) on the feet, Newell quickly worked a takedown off the clinch followed by a front choke. 

Newell showed off his strong wrestling game by landing a series of punches and elbows with his right arm, flattening Browning out. Newell applied an arm triangle to secure the 11th submission win of his career. 

"I knew I had it right when he put his arm right there," Newell said. "I have the tightest squeeze in the game baby!"

