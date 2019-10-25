Bellator 231 predictions -- Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

It's been more than 1,500 days since Frank Mir last had his hand raised at the conclusion of a fight. It hasn't been much better for Roy Nelson, who hasn't won in more than two years. Yet, name value propels both men to the main event of Friday's Bellator 231 card from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Mir (18-13) had a tremendous run of success earlier in his career, capturing the UFC heavyweight championship once and also holding the interim heavyweight title at one point in his career. After a three-fight win streak between 2010 and 2011 led him back to a title shot against Junior dos Santos, everything went south for Mir. He was knocked out by dos Santos and went on a 2-8 skid that includes his current run of four straight losses. In that 10-fight span, Mir has been knocked out five times which includes his two outings in the Bellator cage, getting stopped by both Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala.

Nelson never quite hit title challenger status in the Octagon, but did cement himself as a fan-favorite who was capable of unloading for exciting knockouts. He is 3-7 in his 10 most recent bouts (and 5-10 in his last 15), but unlike Mir, Nelson has tasted victory fighting for Bellator. He defeated Ayala in his debut for the promotion before hitting a three-fight skid.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 231 with the latest odds from William Hill.

Bellator 231 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Roy Nelson -189 Frank Mir +150 Heavyweight Phil Davis -455 Karl Albrektsson +320 Light heavyweight Ed Ruth -345 Jason Jackson +260 Welterweight Bec Rawlings -227 Ilara Joanne +175

Women's flyweight Jake Hager -714 Anthony Garrett +450 Heavyweight

Bellator 231 viewing information

Date: Oct. 25, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Paramount Network | Stream: DAZN

Prediction

Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson: It's not a fun thing to say about any fighter, especially someone who spent so much time at or near the top of the sport, but it seems Mir is shot. His 10 most recent fights are not indicative of someone who can compete at a high level at 40 years old, and the frequency of stoppages due to strikes is troubling. Nelson isn't at a much better place in his career, but power takes a long time to go and Nelson has it. Nelson's power and chin give him the edge to make it a quick night. Pick: Nelson via TKO1