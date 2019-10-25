Bellator 231 predictions -- Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Mir and Nelson battle in a main event rematch as popular fighters on the downside of their careers
It's been more than 1,500 days since Frank Mir last had his hand raised at the conclusion of a fight. It hasn't been much better for Roy Nelson, who hasn't won in more than two years. Yet, name value propels both men to the main event of Friday's Bellator 231 card from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Mir (18-13) had a tremendous run of success earlier in his career, capturing the UFC heavyweight championship once and also holding the interim heavyweight title at one point in his career. After a three-fight win streak between 2010 and 2011 led him back to a title shot against Junior dos Santos, everything went south for Mir. He was knocked out by dos Santos and went on a 2-8 skid that includes his current run of four straight losses. In that 10-fight span, Mir has been knocked out five times which includes his two outings in the Bellator cage, getting stopped by both Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala.
Nelson never quite hit title challenger status in the Octagon, but did cement himself as a fan-favorite who was capable of unloading for exciting knockouts. He is 3-7 in his 10 most recent bouts (and 5-10 in his last 15), but unlike Mir, Nelson has tasted victory fighting for Bellator. He defeated Ayala in his debut for the promotion before hitting a three-fight skid.
Here's the fight card for Bellator 231 with the latest odds from William Hill.
Bellator 231 card, odds
Roy Nelson -189
Frank Mir +150
Heavyweight
Phil Davis -455
Karl Albrektsson +320
Light heavyweight
Ed Ruth -345
Jason Jackson +260
Welterweight
|Ilara Joanne +175
|Women's flyweight
|Jake Hager -714
|Anthony Garrett +450
|Heavyweight
Bellator 231 viewing information
Date: Oct. 25, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
TV Channel: Paramount Network | Stream: DAZN
Prediction
Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson: It's not a fun thing to say about any fighter, especially someone who spent so much time at or near the top of the sport, but it seems Mir is shot. His 10 most recent fights are not indicative of someone who can compete at a high level at 40 years old, and the frequency of stoppages due to strikes is troubling. Nelson isn't at a much better place in his career, but power takes a long time to go and Nelson has it. Nelson's power and chin give him the edge to make it a quick night. Pick: Nelson via TKO1
