Bellator 231 predictions -- Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream
Mir and Nelson battle in a main event rematch as popular fighters on the downside of their careers
It's been more than 1,500 days since Frank Mir last had his hand raised at the conclusion of a fight. It hasn't been much better for Roy Nelson, who hasn't won in more than two years. Yet, name value propels both men to the main event of Friday's Bellator 231 card from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Mir (18-13) enters Friday's bout on a 2-8 run in his last 10 fights after his career saw early success with him capturing the UFC heavyweight crown. But things haven't gone his way since joining Bellator MMA, including a pair of stoppage losses to Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala in his most recent outings.
Nelson never quite hit title challenger status in the Octagon, but did cement himself as a fan-favorite who was capable of unloading for exciting knockouts. He is 3-7 in his 10 most recent bouts (and 5-10 in his last 15), but unlike Mir, Nelson has tasted victory fighting for Bellator. He defeated Ayala in his debut for the promotion before hitting a three-fight skid.
Here's the fight card for Bellator 231 with the latest odds from William Hill.
Bellator 231 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Roy Nelson -189
Frank Mir +150
Heavyweight
Phil Davis -455
Karl Albrektsson +320
Light heavyweight
Ed Ruth -345
Jason Jackson +260
Welterweight
|Bec Rawlings -227
|Ilara Joanne +175
|Women's flyweight
|Jake Hager -714
|Anthony Garrett +450
|Heavyweight
Bellator 231 viewing information
Date: Oct. 25, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
TV Channel: Paramount Network | Stream: DAZN
Prediction
Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson: It's not a fun thing to say about any fighter, especially someone who spent so much time at or near the top of the sport, but it seems Mir is shot. His 10 most recent fights are not indicative of someone who can compete at a high level at 40 years old, and the frequency of stoppages due to strikes is troubling. Nelson isn't at a much better place in his career, but power takes a long time to go and Nelson has it. Nelson's power and chin give him the edge to make it a quick night. Pick: Nelson via TKO1
