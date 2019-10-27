Bellator 232 results -- Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima: Highlights, fight card, winners

Bellator MMA brass couldn't have hoped for a better final matchup to Saturday's Welterweight World Grand Prix final than a rematch of one of 2018's best fights.Rory MacDonald (21-5-1) will defend his 170-pound title against former two-time champion Douglas Lima (31-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The rematch comes nearly two years after MacDonald survived significant damage to claim a close decision over five rounds to take Lima's title in January 2018.

Lima enters the final on a hot streak fresh off a submission win over Andrey Koreshkov in their trilogy bout and a highlight-reel knockout of rising star Michael "Venom" Page. MacDonald, meanwhile, enters the rematch with some questions following a tumultuous year-plus which saw him badly lose a middleweight title bout to Gegard Mousasi and settle for a draw against Jon Fitch.MacDonald, arguably the most important free-agent signing in promotional history, bounced back from those questioning whether he still had the heart for the sport by outpointing then-unbeaten Nieman Gracie in June.

Bellator 232 results, live updates

Rory MacDonald (c) vs. Douglas Lima -- Welterweight Grand Prix final

Paul Daley vs. Saad Awad -- Welterweight

Patrick Mix vs. Isaiah Chapman -- Bantamweight

Nick Newell vs. Manny Muro -- Catchweight (160 pounds)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Craig Campbell -- Catchweight (160 pounds)

