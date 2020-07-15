Bellator is ready to bring the fight action back to the cage for the first time since February. On Wednesday, the promotion announced the full card for their July 24 return amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in the Bellator 242 main event, Ricky Bandejas will take on Sergio Pettis in a bantamweight clash.

When the global pandemic began to rapidly spread, Bellator canceled all scheduled events and went into a holding pattern. According to ESPN, with the promotion's return now official, Bellator intends to hold four events at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, between July and September.

Pettis (19-5) made his Bellator debut in January, scoring a submission win over Alfred Khashakyan at Bellator 238. His move to the promotion came after a lengthy stint in the UFC. Bandejas (13-3) will enter the bout against Pettis riding a two-fight winning streak in the Bellator cage and holding a record of 3-2 in his career thus far with the promotion.

In the co-main event, welterweights Jason Jackson (11-4) and Jordan Mein (31-12) clash. Jackson is 2-1 in Bellator, with the lone loss coming by split decision to Ed Ruth. Strikeforce and UFC veteran Mein is making his Bellator debut after finishing his UFC career with back-to-back wins.

The main card, which airs on Paramount Network after prelims on Bellator's YouTube channel, will open with Aaron Pico (5-3) taking on Chris Hatley Jr. (8-2) at featherweight. Pico began his MMA career as one of the most hyped prospects in MMA history but suffered a shocking 24-second submission loss in his pro debut. After a four-fight winning streak, Pico lost back-to-back fights, setting his progress back significantly. He rebounded, however, with a win over Daniel Carey in January.

Bellator 242 card