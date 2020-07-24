For the first time in five months since the dawn of the coronavirus quarantine, Bellator MMA will be back inside the cage on Friday night.

A pair of exciting bantamweights headline a Bellator 242 card from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, when Ricky Bandejas (13-3) takes on former UFC veteran Sergio Pettis (19-5). The four-fight main card (Paramount Network, 10 p.m. ET) also features the return of once highly touted prospect Aaron Pico (5-3) in a featherweight bout against Chris "Solo" Hatley Jr. (8-2).

Legendary referee and current Bellator analyst "Big" John McCarthy, who will be part of the broadcast team this weekend, stopped by CBS Sports' "State of Combat" podcast on Thursday to set the stage.

So will we see fireworks with Bandejas-Pettis?

"No doubt about it," McCarthy said. "Sergio Pettis is so young and people do not give this kid credit for what he has done at such a young age and against the [level of] competition. Henry Cejudo has proven he is one of the best in combat sports ever and Pettis has a decision loss to him but he has beaten guys like [Joseph] Benavidez and Tyson Nam. He came into Bellator and put on an incredible performance. He is the real deal, he's only getting better and he's going to be great here in Bellator."

The 26-year-old Pettis, the younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, closed out his UFC run with three losses in his final five fights but has appeared refreshed by his move to Bellator. He made his promotional debut in January and needed just three minutes to put Alfred Khashakyan to sleep via guillotine choke.

Pettis will face the hungry and exciting Bandejas, 28, who has reeled off consecutive victories by knockout after snapping a two-fight losing skid. Bandejas first made his name in Bellator by upsetting top prospect and Conor McGregor protege James Gallagher in 2018.

"Bandejas did a tremendous job by knocking out a guy who was undefeated at that time," McCarthy said. "He hit him with a kick to the side of the face, just a beautiful performance. He's dangerous with his hands and he is super long for the weight class.

"It's going to be interesting to see how Pettis can get in on Bandejas without getting hurt."

The 23-year-old Pico, meanwhile, will look to build upon a second-round knockout win in January over Daniel Carey, which snapped a devastating two-fight losing skid of his own with both coming by knockout.

"People look at someone like Aaron and he came in with so many accolades behind him and there was so much speculation about what this kid can do," McCarthy said. "But people don't realize that he had so much to learn. You don't know what you don't know until you know. He didn't realize how much he didn't know about MMA and thought his skill set of boxing and Olympic-level wrestling could just come into MMA and take over. But it's the ability to blend those together and transition; to know when to turn it on and when to hold back. If you don't know those things, you can get yourself in trouble."

Despite Pico taking a shocking three losses in his first eight pro fights after coming in as possibly the most hyped prospect in the sport's history, McCarthy still believes he's looking at a world champion.

Moving his full-time camp to JacksonWink in New Mexico has been a big part of Pico's recent maturation and he credits it as being the "biggest thing" to happen to his career.

"That was the game-changer for me physically and mentally," Pico told CBS Sports in June. "They are the right coaches for me and I love it out here as far as the lifestyle with me and my horses. Obviously, the most important thing is the training. I can honestly say they put a lot of time in with me to break things down and simplify the fight game for me.

"I have all the pedigree -- I have all the boxing, all the cardio and everything to be a champion. And we will be champion, it's just a matter of time. But it's breaking it down, taking my time and really studying every position. It's coming up with protocols for every single position that is there and I'm really happy for my future. I just have to get cage time and experience. That's what I need to do and when I start to get more cage time, a lot of people are in trouble. I look forward to that day."

Hatley, 23, has won two straight bouts including a split decision over Gaston Bolanos in his Bellator debut in February. McCarthy expects Hatley's speed to be a major factor in his success despite coming in as a healthy underdog.

"Aaron Pico is a dynamite athlete and he is facing someone who can certainly match up with him in the speed game," McCarthy said. "I haven't seen many people in the fight game I can say is faster than Solo Hatley. He is so fast and speed kills."

Fight card, odds

Sergio Pettis -160 vs. Ricky Bandejas +130, bantamweights

Jason Jackson -160 vs. Jordan Mein +130, welterweights

Tywan Claxton -240 vs. Jay Jay Wilson +195, featherweights

Aaron Pico -600 vs. Chris Hatley Jr. +420, featherweights

Logan Storley vs. Mark Lemminger, welterweights

Raufeon Stots vs. Cass Bell, bantamweights

Bellator 242 viewing info

Date: July 24

July 24 Location: Mohegan Sun Casino -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Casino -- Uncasville, Connecticut Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8:45 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8:45 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: Paramount Network (main card) | YouTube (prelims)

Prediction

Bandejas, with his high-action style, has proven time and again he isn't one to be taken lightly, especially given his propensity to finish fights by knockout. But Pettis has faced far better competition on the whole and is too savvy to get caught.

Expect Pettis to rely on his speed and technique to close many of Bandejas' avenues to victory en route to a comfortable win on the scorecards.

As far as Pico, a recommitment to wrestling will be his key. If he's shooting for takedowns early and looking to use the threat of his grappling game later on to open up opportunities to strike, he will be at his most dangerous.

While Hatley's speed needs to be respected, Pico is at another level and should be able to showcase his both his added tricks and mature poise.

Picks: Pettis via UD, Pico via TKO2