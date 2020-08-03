After a tough 2016 fight between Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson, Bellator fans wanted to see a rematch between the two accomplished lightweights. The rematch was set up for December, but fell apart when Henderson pulled out due to injury. Now, the two will face off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in the main event of Bellator 243 this Friday.
Then-champion Chandler and Henderson first met at Bellator 165 in November 2016 with the lightweight title on the line. Chandler won the highly-competitive fight by split decision. Chandler has a 4-2 record since the first meeting with Henderson, while Henderson has gone 4-1, including a current four-fight winning streak.
In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweights Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione will face off in a battle to stay relevant in the division. Mitrione is 0-2 in his two most recent fights with Johnson snapping his own two-fight losing skid with a February knockout of Tyrell Fortune.
Bellator 243 fight card
- Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson, lightweights
- Timothy Johnson vs. Matt Mitrione, heavyweights
- Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan, lightweights
- Sabah Homasi vs. Curtis Millender, 175-pound catchweight
- Adam Borics vs. Derek Campos, 150-pound catchweight
- AJ Agazarm vs. Cris Lencioni, featherweights
- Joel Bauman vs. Taylor Johnson, middleweights
- Christian Edwards vs. Ahmed Samir, 210-pound catchweight
- Charlie Campbell vs. Nainoa Dung, lightweights
- Mark Gardner vs. Dalton Rosta, middleweights
- Grant Neal vs. Hamza Salim, light heavyweights
- Tara Graff vs. Valerie Loureda, women's flyweights
Bellator 243 info
- Date: Aug. 7
- Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 6:45 p.m. (Prelims)
- How to watch: Paramount Network