After a tough 2016 fight between Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson, Bellator fans wanted to see a rematch between the two accomplished lightweights. The rematch was set up for December, but fell apart when Henderson pulled out due to injury. Now, the two will face off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut in the main event of Bellator 243 this Friday.

Then-champion Chandler and Henderson first met at Bellator 165 in November 2016 with the lightweight title on the line. Chandler won the highly-competitive fight by split decision. Chandler has a 4-2 record since the first meeting with Henderson, while Henderson has gone 4-1, including a current four-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweights Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione will face off in a battle to stay relevant in the division. Mitrione is 0-2 in his two most recent fights with Johnson snapping his own two-fight losing skid with a February knockout of Tyrell Fortune.

Bellator 243 fight card

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson, lightweights

Timothy Johnson vs. Matt Mitrione, heavyweights

Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan, lightweights

Sabah Homasi vs. Curtis Millender, 175-pound catchweight

Adam Borics vs. Derek Campos, 150-pound catchweight

AJ Agazarm vs. Cris Lencioni, featherweights

Joel Bauman vs. Taylor Johnson, middleweights

Christian Edwards vs. Ahmed Samir, 210-pound catchweight

Charlie Campbell vs. Nainoa Dung, lightweights

Mark Gardner vs. Dalton Rosta, middleweights

Grant Neal vs. Hamza Salim, light heavyweights

Tara Graff vs. Valerie Loureda, women's flyweights



