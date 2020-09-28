On Thursday, Oct. 1, Bellator MMA returns to Italy for Bellator 247, a card headlined by knockout artist Paul Daley taking on a well-rounded fighter in Derek Anderson in a welterweight bout. The event, which takes place from Milan's Allianz Cloud, also marks the first Bellator card to air on CBS Sports Network, with prelims streaming on CBSSports.com.
The four-fight main card kicks off at 4 p.m. ET with a lightweight bout between Ilias Bulaid and Ivan Naccari as Bulaid continues his transition from kickboxing to mixed martial arts. Kate Jackson will then take on former kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz in a women's flyweight bout. In the night's co-main event, Norbert Novenyi Jr., son of 1980 Olympic gold medalist wrestler Norbert Novenyi, will look to keep the impressive start to his professional career rolling when he takes on Laird Zerhouni.
The main card kicks off after preliminary action, beginning at 2 p.m. ET and streaming live on CBSSports.com.
Bellator 247 fight card
- Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson, welterweights
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laird Zerhouni, middleweights
- Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz, women's flyweights
- Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari, lightweights
- Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova, women's atomweights
- Blaine O'Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas, flyweights
- Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo, light heavyweights
- Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev, Welterweights
- Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic, welterweights
- Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado, 160-pound catchweight
- Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout, women's flyweights
- Lewis Long vs. Giovanni Melillo, welterweights
- Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett, welterweights
- Brian Moore vs. Simone D'Anna, featherweights
Bellator 247 prelim info
- Date: Oct. 1
- Location: Allianz Cloud -- Milan, Italy
- Start time: 2 p.m. ET | How to watch: CBSSports.com
Bellator 247 main card info
- Date: Oct. 1
- Location: Allianz Cloud -- Milan, Italy
- Start time: 4 p.m. ET | How to watch: CBS Sports Network