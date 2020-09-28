On Thursday, Oct. 1, Bellator MMA returns to Italy for Bellator 247, a card headlined by knockout artist Paul Daley taking on a well-rounded fighter in Derek Anderson in a welterweight bout. The event, which takes place from Milan's Allianz Cloud, also marks the first Bellator card to air on CBS Sports Network, with prelims streaming on CBSSports.com.

The four-fight main card kicks off at 4 p.m. ET with a lightweight bout between Ilias Bulaid and Ivan Naccari as Bulaid continues his transition from kickboxing to mixed martial arts. Kate Jackson will then take on former kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz in a women's flyweight bout. In the night's co-main event, Norbert Novenyi Jr., son of 1980 Olympic gold medalist wrestler Norbert Novenyi, will look to keep the impressive start to his professional career rolling when he takes on Laird Zerhouni.

The main card kicks off after preliminary action, beginning at 2 p.m. ET and streaming live on CBSSports.com.

Bellator 247 fight card

Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson, welterweights

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Laird Zerhouni, middleweights

Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz, women's flyweights

Ilias Bulaid vs. Ivan Naccari, lightweights

Jade Jorand vs. Monika Tochlikova, women's atomweights

Blaine O'Driscoll vs. Salah Elkas, flyweights

Lee Chadwick vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo, light heavyweights

Kywan Gracie vs. Constantin Gnusariev, Welterweights

Walter Gahadza vs. Uros Jurisic, welterweights

Chris Duncan vs. Iamik Furtado, 160-pound catchweight

Mandy Bohm vs. Griet Eeckhout, women's flyweights

Lewis Long vs. Giovanni Melillo, welterweights

Justin Burlinson vs. Bobby Pallett, welterweights

Brian Moore vs. Simone D'Anna, featherweights



Bellator 247 prelim info

Date: Oct. 1

Oct. 1 Location: Allianz Cloud -- Milan, Italy

Allianz Cloud -- Milan, Italy Start time: 2 p.m. ET | How to watch: CBSSports.com

Bellator 247 main card info