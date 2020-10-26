After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their originally-scheduled showdown, Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi will finally throw down for the vacant middleweight championship this Friday in the main event of Bellator 250. Lima, the current Bellator welterweight title holder, is jumping up a weight class in an attempt to become a two-division champion.

Mousasi (46-7-2) will be looking to win the 185-pound title for the second time in his career. He first won the title at Bellator 200, beating Rafael Carvalho to capture the belt. After one successful title defense, however, Mousasi lost the belt to Rafael Lovato Jr. in June 2019. After Lovato was diagnosed with a cerebral cavernoma, he was forced to vacate the belt which left an opening for Mousasi following a win over Lyoto Machida in September 2019.

Lima (32-7) is on his third run with the welterweight title, winning the belt again in his most recent fight, a decision victory over Rory MacDonald in October 2019. That victory also won Lima the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, the third Bellator tournament he has won in his career. Jumping up in weight, Lima will look to cement his place as arguably the best fighter in Bellator history.

Bellator 250 fight card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima, vacant middleweight championship

Henry Corrales vs. Brandon Girtz, featherweights

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez, women's flyweights

Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker, welterweights

Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane, lightweights

Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega, featherweights

Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson, middleweights

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Calton, heavyweights

Toby Misech vs. Jared Scoggins, bantamweights

Adam Borics vs. Erick Sanchez, 150-pound catchweight

Dalton Rosta vs. Ty Gwerder, middleweights

Bellator 250 prelim info

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29 Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut Start time: 5:15 p.m. ET | How to watch: CBSSports.com (free to stream)

Bellator 250 main card info