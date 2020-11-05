Former longtime UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson makes his Bellator debut Thursday night as he faces dangerous veteran Melvin Manhoef in the main event of Bellator 251. Their fight tops the bill from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., with the main card set for 7 p.m. ET. The fights will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. Anderson is the name on the Bellator 251 fight card that will likely be most familiar to MMA fans. His last fight in the UFC came against current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz before he cut ties with the promotion and signed with Bellator.

Anderson is a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100), while Manhoef is priced at +350 (risk $100 to win $350) in the latest Bellator 251 odds. In the co-main event, heavyweight prospects square off as Tyrell Fortune (-300) takes on Said Sowma (+250).

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on an epic run in 2020 as he has hit on 24 of his last UFC 30 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs.

At UFC Fight Night last week, Marley posted a 9-2 record for SportsLine members and his winners included predicting a knockout victory for Uriah Hall (-220) against fading MMA icon Anderson Silva (+190) in the middleweight main event. He also called a victory for rising prospect Bryce Mitchell (-150) over veteran Andre Fili (+130) in the featherweight co-main event. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Anderson vs. Manhoef preview

Marley knows Anderson will be eager to give a memorable performance for his new employer to top off a dizzying turn of events that saw him go from one of the UFC's hottest contenders to one of the biggest names on the Bellator roster in a matter of days.

Anderson (13-5) was well regarded as one of the UFC light heavyweight division's best athletes who used a grappling and wrestling base to offset his relative lack of power. The 31-year-old split his first eight bouts with the promotion, and it looked as though his place in the organization would be that of a solid pro who was reliable but fell short of championship contender status.

But Anderson proceeded to rip off four consecutive victories, and the peak of his UFC popularity came in November of last year when he knocked out previously undefeated prospect Johnny Walker in the first round.

He reached as high as No. 4 in the UFC rankings before suffering a first-round stoppage loss against Blachowicz in their February fight. Shortly after, both Anderson and the UFC announced they had cut ties and the fighter was quickly snatched up by Bellator.

However, the heavy-handed Manhoef (32-14-1) is hoping to spoil Anderson's debut by pulling an upset that would be his third consecutive victory at light heavyweight. The 44-year-old Dutch fighter has twice come up short in Bellator title fights at middleweight, but has posted back-to-back victories since moving up a weight class.

Manhoef is in the 25th year of his professional MMA career and has faced many of the sport's luminaries while competing in various promotions. His resume includes fights against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and current Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi. Perhaps his most notable win came in 2008 against Mark Hunt, who would go on to become one of the UFC's most feared heavyweights. You can see Marley's coveted Anderson vs. Manhoef picks here.

Top Bellator 251 predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's Bellator 251 selections here: He is supporting Austin Vanderford (-215) to get his hand raised against Vinicius de Jesus (+185) in a middleweight matchup on the main card.

Vanderford (9-0) will be fighting for the first time in 2020, but he emerged as one of the promotion's bright prospects last year behind a 3-0 mark that saw two of his wins come inside the distance. The 30-year-old Portland native notched a decision victory against Grachik Bozinyan in their meeting in November of last year.

De Jesus (9-3) will be starting his second go-round with Bellator following a 2-1 mark in his first stint with the promotion. The 30-year-old Brazilian is coming off a five-round decision loss against Jaleel Willis in a Legacy Fighting Alliance main event matchup in August.

"I think Vanderford is going to have a big edge on the mat and he probably gets a submission finish," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make Bellator 251 picks

Bellator 251 odds

Corey Anderson (-450) vs. Melvin Manhoef (+350)

Tyrell Fortune (-300) vs. Said Sowma (+250)

Derek Anderson (-250) vs. Killys Mota (+210)

Austin Vanderford (-215) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (+185)