In the main event of Thursday's Bellator 253 card, one man will punch his ticket to the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament as AJ McKee and Darrion Caldwell will meet in the semifinal bout from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).

McKee (16-0) has fought his entire professional career in the Bellator cage, brought along slowly before being matched up with higher-level opposition. He has thrived at every level to this point in his career, including picking up an eight-second, opening-round knockout win in the tournament against Georgi Karakhanyan. That victory was followed up with a third-round submission of Derek Campos to secure his spot in the semifinals.

Caldwell (15-3) is a former NCAA champion wrestler who started his professional career perfect at 9-0 before suffering his first setback with a July 2016 submission loss to Joe Taimanglo. He rebounded from that loss by beating Taimanglo in the rematch, and one fight later defeated Eduardo Dantas to win the Bellator bantamweight championship. He entered the Grand Prix after back-to-back losses to Kyoji Horiguchi, the second costing him the bantamweight title, but decisioned Henry Corrales in the opening round before submitting Adam Borics in the quarterfinals.

Odds below provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 253 fight card, odds

AJ McKee -310 vs. Darrion Caldwell +250, featherweight Grand Prix

Jason Jackson -180 vs. Benson Henderson +155, welterweights

Joey Davis -450 vs. Bobby Lee +350, welterweights

Matt Bessette vs. Jeremy Kennedy, featherweights

Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray, lightweights

Mark Lemminger vs. Jaleel Willis, welterweights

Raufeon Stots -300 vs. Keith Lee +240, bantamweights

Sergio de Bari vs. Jay Jay Wilson, featherweights

Sullivan Cauley vs. Jason Markland, light heavyweights

Prediction

McKee has generally looked outstanding through his professional career. Caldwell is a very stiff test for the 25-year-old, and maybe the toughest of his career. McKee has six wins by knockout, five by submission and five by decision, which speaks to his ability to win a fight no matter where it goes. Both men rely on pushing the pace of a fight. McKee can be a little more aggressive in going for earlier finishes and put himself a bit at risk trying to force himself to take a fight over, but Caldwell has similar issues in being so determined in going for takedowns that he has stuck his head into guillotine chokes that have accounted for two of his three career losses. Only one of the two men has had their flaws exploited and turned into losses, and it's easy to see that happening once again. Though if Caldwell can survive some early aggression by McKee, he may be able to wear him down and win the later rounds. Pick: AJ McKee via third-round submission