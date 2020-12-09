Fans looking for a competitive championship fight would be hard-pressed to find any bout on the MMA calendar more even on paper than Thursday's Bellator 254 headliner between women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and top challenger Juliana Velasquez. The two undefeated women will collide in the headliner from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m. ET).

Macfarlane (11-0) signed with Bellator after just one professional fight, a knockout victory that went viral when she stopped a woman labeled as a "soccer mom." Despite the somewhat questionable start to her pro career, Macfarlane quickly made it clear that she was a legitimate prospect, rattling off five straight wins in the Bellator cage before being matched with Emily Ducote to crown the promotion's inaugural women's flyweight champion.

Macfarlane finished Ducote in the fifth round of their fight and continued to dominate the division, successfully defending the title four times while only going to decision once across all her title fights.

Velasquez (10-0) has been on the verge of a title shot for more than a year, blitzing through her first five fights in Bellator after a 5-0 start to her pro career on the regional scene. In December 2019, Velasquez picked up the final win she needed to cement her shot at Macfarlane, beating Bruna Ellen by decision.

In Velasquez, Macfarlane sees a real threat to her run as champion, recently telling MMAFighting.com, "I am actually really very excited for this fight because she is very hyped up. Of course I get nervous before fights and everything, but this one I am so up to the challenge because I just want to test myself. Not to say that the other girls weren't tests, but Juliana is just kind of a different animal and she's definitely a much different test from my [previous] opponent. I'm really excited for the challenge and to see how I have evolved as a fighter."

Bellator 254 fight card, odds

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (c) +120 vs. Juliana Velasquez -140, women's flyweight championship

Magomed Magomedov -330 vs. Matheus Mattos +260, bantamweights

Linton Vassell -300 vs. Ronny Markes +240, heavyweights

Davion Franklin vs. Anthony Garrett, heavyweights

Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter, middleweights

Grant Neal vs. Maurice Jackson, light heavyweights

Shamil Nikaev vs. Kemran Lachinov, welterweights

Cody Law vs. Kenny Champion, featherweights

Robson Gracie vs. Billy Goff, welterweights

Prediction

Both Macfarlane and Velasquez have changed from a grappling-based attack to incorporate improved striking games. While Macfarlane has a varied attack on the feet and has confidence in combinations and bits of flash, Velasquez is a southpaw and that can create new complications for the champion. Velasquez thrives when her straight left hand is landing, working off the strike to open more lead hooks and a kicking attack. If there's any place where Macfarlane may have the advantage, it's in pacing and urgency. Velasquez can be outworked and Macfarlane has the ability to keep the pressure up. It's all going to come down to if Macfarlane can successfully force Velasquez on the defensive long enough to tuck away early rounds. This will be a close fight and the odds swung in Velasquez's direction for a reason, but Macfarlane should be able to slightly edge this one out. Pick: Macfarlane via SD