For a second time, Emmanuel Sanchez will get a crack at Patricio Pitbull and the Bellator featherweight championship. This time, in the main event of Bellator 255. Sanchez will also be looking to punch his ticket to the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Pitbull is on his second stint as featherweight champion and has successfully defended the title four times, including wins over Juan Archuleta and Pedro Carvalho in the first two rounds of the tournament. One fight prior to the start of the tournament, Pitbull knocked out Michael Chandler in just 61 seconds to also claim the lightweight championship.

Sanchez lost a unanimous decision to Pitbull in November 2018 but has since rebounded with wins over Georgi Karakhanyan, Tywan Claxton and Daniel Weichel, the latter two coming in the Grand Prix. He is 7-1 since 2017, with the lone blemish on his record in that stretch being the loss to the champion.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The co-main event will see the return of a pair of Bellator's top welterweights when Jason Jackson takes on Nieman Gracie. Since joining the promotion in late 2019, Jackson has amassed a 3-1 record in the Bellator cage with the lone loss coming via split decision to Ed Ruth in his debut. Gracie, meanwhile, has just one loss in his pro career when he dropped a decision to Rory MacDonald in 2019. But other than that defeat, Gracie has nine submissions in 10 career wins, including a heel hook of Jon Fitch last time out.

Below is the complete fight card for Bellator 255. You can also catch up on the latest news, odds and information around this event all week under the fight card listing. Keep this page saved for those updates.

Bellator 255 fight card, odds

Patricio Pitbull (c) -260 vs. Emmanuel Sanchez +210 -- Featherweight title, Featherweight Grand Prix semifinal

Jason Jackson -120 vs. Neiman Gracie +100, welterweights



Tyrell Fortune -650 vs. Jack May +475, heavyweights

Usman Nurmagomedov -800 vs. Mike Hamel +550, lightweights

Alejandra Lara -175 vs. Kana Wantanabe +150, women's flyweights

Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Magomed Magomedov, bantamweights

Herman Terrado vs. Mukhamed Berkhmov, welterweights

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Fabio Aguiar, middleweights

Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez, 160-pound catchweights



Jonathan Wilson vs. Jose Augusto, light heavyweights

Trevor Gudde vs. Roman Faraldo, welterweights

Branko Busick vs. Jordan Newman, middleweights

Bellator 255 info