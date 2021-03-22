For a second time, Emmanuel Sanchez will get a crack at Patricio Pitbull and the Bellator featherweight championship. This time, in the main event of Bellator 255. Sanchez will also be looking to punch his ticket to the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Pitbull is on his second stint as featherweight champion and has successfully defended the title four times, including wins over Juan Archuleta and Pedro Carvalho in the first two rounds of the tournament. One fight prior to the start of the tournament, Pitbull knocked out Michael Chandler in just 61 seconds to also claim the lightweight championship.

Sanchez lost a unanimous decision to Pitbull in November 2018 but has since rebounded with wins over Georgi Karakhanyan, Tywan Claxton and Daniel Weichel, the latter two coming in the Grand Prix. He is 7-1 since 2017, with the lone blemish on his record in that stretch being the loss to the champion.

Bellator 255 fight card

Patricio Pitbull (c) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez -- Featherweight title, Featherweight Grand Prix semifinal

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel, lightweight

Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson, welterweight

Alehandra Lara vs. Kana Wantanabe, flyweight

Matt Mitrione vs. Tyrell Fortune, heavyweight

Magomed Magomedov vs. Jared Scoggins, bantamweight

Keoni Diggs vs. Mandel Nallo, lightweight

Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez, 160-pound catchweight



Bellator 255 info