This Friday, the Bellator cage sees action once again with Bellator 255, the promotion's first event in 2021. The event will also be the first Bellator card to be featured on Showtime.

In the main event, featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio Pitbull will put his 145-pound championship on the line against Emmanuel Sanchez. The fight is a rematch of a November 2018 clash won by Pitbull. The fight also serves as the second semifinal fight in the World Featherweight Grand Prix. The winner will advance to meet AJ McKee in the finals later this year.

The action goes down at 9 p.m. Friday night from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (host of "Morning Kombat"), Brent Brookhouse (staff writer), Brandon Wise (editor) and Jack Crosby (editor).

Bellator 255 predictions

Fight Campbell Brookhouse Wise Crosby Patricio Pitbull (-260) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (+210) Pitbull Pitbull Pitbull Pitbull Jason Jackson (-120) vs. Neiman Gracie (+100) Jackson Jackson Gracie Jackson Usman Nurmagomedov (-800) vs. Mike Hamel (+550) Usman Usman

Alejandra Lara (-175) vs. Kana Watanabe (+150) Watanabe

Lara Lara Tyrell Fortune (-650) vs. Jake May (+475) Fortune Fortune Fortune Fortune

Campbell on why Pitbull will win: There are so many reasons to love the chances Sanchez has of pulling the upset, especially given how much he has improved since their 2018 title bout. But this is Patricio 'Pitbull,' a two-division champion who is on such a savage roll at the moment that he's liable to finish Sanchez just to show off his pound-for-pound greatness.

Brookhouse on why Pitbull will win: There's little that needs to be said about picking this fight beyond that Pitbull is simply the better fighter. Sanchez is a good, solid fighter who will give a lot of fighters fits. Pitbull, however, is an elite fighter who would be expected to be competitive -- at the absolute least -- with the best fighters in the world. Pitbull also has a strong edge in finishing ability in the fight, which gives a big boost as there's a reduction in the "puncher's chance" line toward a potential Sanchez win.

Campbell on why Jackson will win: Gracie is a lot better than he likely gets credit for. That doesn't mean the red-hot Jackson isn't streaking at the exact right time to potentially make this his coming-out party. The native of Jamaica has won six of seven overall, with his only defeat coming in a disputed split decision against Ed Ruth in 2019. Gracie has more ways of controlling this fight but Jackson has more ways to finish it.

Brookhouse on why Nurmagomedov will win: There are prospects and there are prospects. Nurmagomedov is a prospect. Hamel is little more than an introductory fight here. When you look up and down Hamel's record, he has been beaten by many men who don't have the all-around skills of Nurmagomedov. This should be little more than a cakewalk for Nurmagomedov's debut.

Brookhouse on why Watanabe will win: Watanabe vs. Lara is a very good fight and it's a very tough fight to pick. Watanabe is an incredibly strong fighter for the division and her judo skills could be what give her the edge in this one. There should be some strong flurries of offense through the fight going both directions. Watanabe is primed to make a big statement in this fight and her pressure could simply be too much for Lara to handle.