The Bellator cage returns to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 256 on Friday night. In the main event, current heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will rematch Lyoto Machida in the first round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Machida won the first meeting between the two, scoring a knockout win in a fight that came back in August 2012 under the UFC banner. Bader would go 8-2 in his next 10 fights in the UFC before making the jump to Bellator, where his career fully blossomed. Bader defeated Phil Davis in his first Bellator fight, winning the light heavyweight championship. He followed up that victory with a title defense and then a three-fight run to win in the Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

After his 5-0 start to his Bellator career, Bader fought Cheick Kongo in a heavyweight title defense that ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke by Bader. He returned to light heavyweight this past August to defend his 205-pound championship, but was dominated by Vadim Nemkov before being knocked out in the second round.

Machida, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, won his final two UFC bouts before making his own jump to Bellator, winning his first two fights in the promotion. Machida has now hit a downswing, dropping a split decision to Gegard Mousasi at middleweight and a split decision to Phil Davis at light heavyweight.

Both men will be looking to get back in the win column and advance to the semifinals of the tournament with aspirations of once again holding championship gold.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 256 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 256 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Ryan Bader -300 Lyoto Machida +240 Light heavyweight Liz Carmouche -170 Vanessa Porto +145 Women's flyweight Jeremy Kennedy -125 Adam Borics +105 Featherweight Cat Zingaono -800 Olivia Parker +550 Women's featherweight Goiti Yamauchi

Dan Moret Lightweight

Bellator 256 viewing information

Date: April 9 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime

Prediction

Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida: Machida has a big issue with not making clear statements for definitive wins. Since 2018, four of Machida's six fights have ended in a split decision, with the Brazilian going 2-2 in those bouts. Bader was completely outgunned against Nemkov, but Nemkov looked like a potentially special fighter on that night. Between his wrestling and his power striking, it's unlikely Bader allows Machida to try to pick and poke while point fighting his way to a narrow decision.

Machida isn't Nemkov in his ability to deal with a fighter who brings what Bader does to the cage. That's especially true in 2021 where Machida, while still slick, has lost a step. As long as Bader doesn't allow Machida to dictate the pace of the fight, this should be his to win. Pick: Ryan Bader via TKO2