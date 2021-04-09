The Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix gets underway Friday night when Ryan Bader meets Lyoto Machida in the main event of Bellator 256. The fight is a rematch of a 2012 UFC clash in which Machida knocked out Bader.

Bader is coming off his first loss in the Bellator cage, losing the light heavyweight championship when he was knocked out by Vadim Nemkov in August. Bader still holds the heavyweight championship, but will not be defending that title until after his run in the Grand Prix tournament.

Machida started his Bellator career with back-to-back wins, but has since lost two in a row. Both of his losses, and three of his four Bellator fights, ended in a split decision. Machida will be looking to make a more definitive statement against Bader as he tries to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Bellator 256 viewing information

Date: April 9 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 6 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

You can watch the preliminary card on Bellator's YouTube channel below on this page.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 256 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 256 card, odds