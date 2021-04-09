The Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix gets underway Friday night when Ryan Bader meets Lyoto Machida in the main event of Bellator 256. The fight is a rematch of a 2012 UFC clash in which Machida knocked out Bader.
Bader is coming off his first loss in the Bellator cage, losing the light heavyweight championship when he was knocked out by Vadim Nemkov in August. Bader still holds the heavyweight championship, but will not be defending that title until after his run in the Grand Prix tournament.
Machida started his Bellator career with back-to-back wins, but has since lost two in a row. Both of his losses, and three of his four Bellator fights, ended in a split decision. Machida will be looking to make a more definitive statement against Bader as he tries to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
Bellator 256 viewing information
Date: April 9 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 6 p.m. ET (prelims)
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app
You can watch the preliminary card on Bellator's YouTube channel below on this page.
Here's the fight card for Bellator 256 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
Bellator 256 card, odds
- Ryan Bader -300 vs. Lyoto Machida +240
- Liz Carmouche -180 vs. Vanessa Porto +155, women's flyweights
- Jeremy Kennedy -110 vs. Adam Borics -110, featherweights
- Cat Zingano -800 vs. Olivia Parker +550, women's featherweights
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Dan Moret, lightweights
- Dalton Rosta vs. Tony Johnson, middleweights
- Talita Nogueira vs. Jessica Borga, featherweights
- Cass Bell vs. Jornel Lugo, bantamweights
- Cody Law vs. Nathan Ghareeb, featherweights
- Jaylon Bates vs. Jeffrey Glossner, bantamweights
- Nainoa Dung vs. Izzy William, lightweights
- Diana Avsaragova vs. Tara Graff, women's flyweights
- John Douma vs. Will Smith, bantamweights