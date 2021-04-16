Two fights before winning the Bellator light heavyweight championship, Vadim Nemkov announced his place as a major force in the division with a split decision win over Phil Davis. On Friday night, the two men will rematch at Bellator 257 in the first round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix with Nemkov's title on the line.

Nemkov has gone 5-0 in the Bellator cage, looking increasingly impressive leading up to an August 2020 knockout of Ryan Bader to win the championship. Davis has won three straight fights since the loss to Nemkov, picking up two wins by TKO and taking a split decision win over Lyoto Machida.

There is one other tournament fight set for the event, with Corey Anderson looking to build on the strong start to his Bellator career when he takes on the debuting Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov enters the cage on an eight-fight winning streak.

Bellator 257 viewing information

Date: April 16 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 5:30 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

You can watch the preliminary card on Bellator's YouTube channel below on this page.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 257 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 257 card, odds