Bellator MMA is back in action on Friday night. The promotion returns from a two-week hiatus to see a loaded fight card take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with Bellator 258. The bantamweight title is on the line in the main event when champion Juan Archuleta puts his title on the line against top contender Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is still set to make his promotional debut despite his scheduled opponent, Yoel Romero, falling off the card on a week's notice after failing a pre-fight medical screening. Now, Johnson will battle Jose Augusto in the co-main event as part of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The winner will get a shot at the champion, Vadim Nemkov, in the semifinals after Nemkov handled Phil Davis by decision in April.

Elsewhere on the card, knockout artist Michael "Venom" Page is back when he takes on Derek Anderson in a featured bout at 175 pounds. Page has made a name for himself with highlight-reel finishes and tremendous celebrations over the years, but he will get a tough test in the veteran Anderson. Plus, Patricky Pitbull takes on Peter Queally in a lightweight contest that could determine the next contender for the 155-pound title. Oh, by the way, Patricky's brother, Patricio, owns the lightweight title, which could add even more drama with a win. (Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS)

It's shaping up to be a busy week in Uncasville, Connecticut. Stay tuned to CBS Sports for the latest info on this card as well as fight odds and analysis leading up to the event below.

Bellator 258 fight card

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Juan Archuleta (c) -195 vs. Sergio Pettis +165, bantamweight title

Anthony Johnson -470 vs. Jose Augusto +360, light heavyweights

Patricky Pitbull -280 vs. Peter Queally +240, lightweights

Michael Page -300 vs. Derek Anderson +230, 175-pound catchweights

Raufeon Stots -220 vs. Josh Hill +180, bantamweights

Lorenz Larkin -210 vs. Rafael Carvalho +175, middleweights

Patchy Mix -800 vs. Albert Morales +550, bantamweights

Logan Storley -1200 vs. Omar Huessein +750, welterweights

Johnny Eblen -440 vs. Daniel Madrid +340, middleweights

Henry Corrales -800 vs. Johnny Campbell +550, bantamweights

Weber Almeida -500 vs. Johnny Soto +380, featherweights

Erik Perez -500 vs. Blaine Shutt +380, bantamweights

Bellator 258 info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Showtime

Bellator 258 countdown