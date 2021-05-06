Bellator MMA is back in action on Friday night. The promotion returns from a two-week hiatus to see a loaded fight card take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut with Bellator 258. The bantamweight title is on the line in the main event when champion Juan Archuleta puts his title on the line against top contender Sergio Pettis. Plus, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is back despite his scheduled opponent, Yoel Romero, falling off the card on a week's notice.

Johnson will face a replacement opponent in Jose Augusto in the first round of Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. The winner advances to the tournament semifinal where they will face division champ Vadim Nemkov for the title and a trip to the finals. (Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS)

Plus, this card marks the return of Michael "Venom" Page when he takes on Derek Anderson in a catchweight bout at 175 pounds. Page is hoping to get back into title contention after losing by vicious knockout to current champ Douglas Lima in 2019. "MVP" remains an incredibly dangerous striker with a pension for knockouts, but faces a tough test in the durable Anderson.

Bellator 258 fight card

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Juan Archuleta (c) -170 vs. Sergio Pettis +145, bantamweight title

Anthony Johnson -440 vs. Jose Augusto +340, light heavyweights

Patricky Pitbull -270 vs. Peter Queally +220, lightweights

Michael Page -280 vs. Derek Anderson +230, 175-pound catchweights

Raufeon Stots -220 vs. Josh Hill +180, bantamweights

Lorenz Larkin -195 vs. Rafael Carvalho +165, middleweights

Patchy Mix -800 vs. Albert Morales +550, bantamweights

Logan Storley -1100 vs. Omar Huessein +700, welterweights

Johnny Eblen -400 vs. Daniel Madrid +310, middleweights

Henry Corrales -700 vs. Johnny Campbell +500, bantamweights

Weber Almeida -500 vs. Johnny Soto +380, featherweights

Erik Perez -500 vs. Blaine Shutt +380, bantamweights

Bellator 258 info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Showtime

Bellator 258 countdown