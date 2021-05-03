The Bellator 258 card took a hit when Yoel Romero was forced to withdraw from his Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix bout with Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. But the event remains a strong card from the prelims to the bantamweight championship main event that sees Juan Archuleta put the title on the line against Sergio Pettis.
Archuleta captured the then-vacant bantamweight championship this past September, taking a clear unanimous decision over rising star Patchy Mix at Bellator 246. The win improved Archuleta to 7-1 in Bellator, the lone loss coming against Patricio Pitbull in the Featherweight World Grand Prix. In Pettis, Archuleta faces a former UFC fighter who has made a successful transition to Bellator, winning his first two fights in the promotion to earn a shot at the title.
Johnson is still in action on the card, facing replacement opponent Jose Augusto in the first round of the tournament. The winner advances to the tournament semifinal where they will face division champ Vadim Nemkov for the title and a trip to the finals. (Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS)
Bellator 258 fight card
- Juan Archuleta (c) vs. Sergio Pettis, bantamweight title
- Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto, light heavyweights
- Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally, lightweights
- Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson, 175-pound catchweights
- Raufeon Stots vs. Josh Hill, bantamweights
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho, middleweights
- Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales, bantamweights
- Logan Storley vs. Omar Huessein, welterweights
- Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid, middleweights
- Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell, bantamweights
- Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto, featherweights
- Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt, bantamweights
Bellator 258 info
- Date: May 7
- Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
- Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: Showtime