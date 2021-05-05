The Bellator 258 card took a hit when Yoel Romero was forced to withdraw from his Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix bout with Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. But the event remains a strong card from the prelims to the bantamweight championship main event that sees Juan Archuleta put the title on the line against Sergio Pettis.

Archuleta captured the then-vacant bantamweight championship this past September, taking a clear unanimous decision over rising star Patchy Mix at Bellator 246. The win improved Archuleta to 7-1 in Bellator, the lone loss coming against Patricio Pitbull in the Featherweight World Grand Prix. In Pettis, Archuleta faces a former UFC fighter who has made a successful transition to Bellator, winning his first two fights in the promotion to earn a shot at the title.

Johnson is still in action on the card, facing replacement opponent Jose Augusto in the first round of the tournament. The winner advances to the tournament semifinal where they will face division champ Vadim Nemkov for the title and a trip to the finals. (Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS)

Plus, this card marks the return of Michael "Venom" Page when he takes on Derek Anderson in a catchweight bout at 175 pounds. Page is hoping to get back into title contention after losing by vicious knockout to current champ Douglas Lima in 2019. "MVP" remains an incredibly dangerous striker with a pension for knockouts, but faces a tough test in the durable Anderson.

Bellator 258 fight card

Juan Archuleta (c) vs. Sergio Pettis, bantamweight title

Anthony Johnson vs. Jose Augusto, light heavyweights

Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally, lightweights

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson, 175-pound catchweights

Raufeon Stots vs. Josh Hill, bantamweights

Lorenz Larkin vs. Rafael Carvalho, middleweights

Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales, bantamweights

Logan Storley vs. Omar Huessein, welterweights

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid, middleweights

Henry Corrales vs. Johnny Campbell, bantamweights

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto, featherweights

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt, bantamweights

Bellator 258 info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Showtime

Bellator 258 countdown