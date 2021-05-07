On Friday night, Bellator returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 258. In the main event, bantamweight champion Juan Archuelta puts his title on the line against dangerous opponent Sergio Pettis. That's far from the only big fight on the card, with a co-main event that features Anthony "Rumble" Johnson's return to action against late-replacement opponent Jose Augusto.

The bout between Johnson and Augusto is a first-round pairing in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, with the winner advancing to the semifinals where they will face light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov for both the title and a trip to the tournament finals. Augusto stepped in on short notice after Yoel Romero was forced out of the fight with Johnson.

Archuleta is making the first defense of the title he won over Patchy Mix this past September. Pettis has gone 2-0 since joining Bellator, a move he made after finishing up his six-year UFC run.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Bellator 258 viewing information

Date: May 7 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 5:30 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

You can watch the preliminary card on Bellator's YouTube channel below on this page. You can also follow all the action from Mohegan Sun Arena with our live blog throughout the night.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 258 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 258 card, odds