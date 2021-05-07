On Friday night, Bellator returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for Bellator 258. In the main event, bantamweight champion Juan Archuelta puts his title on the line against dangerous opponent Sergio Pettis. That's far from the only big fight on the card, with a co-main event that features Anthony "Rumble" Johnson's return to action against late-replacement opponent Jose Augusto.
The bout between Johnson and Augusto is a first-round pairing in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, with the winner advancing to the semifinals where they will face light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov for both the title and a trip to the tournament finals. Augusto stepped in on short notice after Yoel Romero was forced out of the fight with Johnson.
Archuleta is making the first defense of the title he won over Patchy Mix this past September. Pettis has gone 2-0 since joining Bellator, a move he made after finishing up his six-year UFC run.
Bellator 258 viewing information
Date: May 7 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 5:30 p.m. ET (prelims)
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut
TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app
You can watch the preliminary card on Bellator's YouTube channel below on this page. You can also follow all the action from Mohegan Sun Arena with our live blog throughout the night.
Here's the fight card for Bellator 258 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
Bellator 258 card, odds
- Juan Archuleta (c) -195 vs. Sergio Pettis +165, bantamweight title
- Anthony Johnson -470 vs. Jose Augusto +360, light heavyweights
- Patricky Pitbull -280 vs. Peter Queally +240, lightweights
- Michael Page -300 vs. Derek Anderson +230, 175-pound catchweights
- Raufeon Stots -220 vs. Josh Hill +180, bantamweights
- Lorenz Larkin -210 vs. Rafael Carvalho +175, middleweights
- Patchy Mix -800 vs. Albert Morales +550, bantamweights
- Logan Storley -1200 vs. Omar Huessein +750, welterweights
- Johnny Eblen -440 vs. Daniel Madrid +340, middleweights
- Henry Corrales -800 vs. Johnny Campbell +550, bantamweights
- Weber Almeida -500 vs. Johnny Soto +380, featherweights
- Erik Perez -500 vs. Blaine Shutt +380, bantamweights