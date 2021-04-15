Douglas Lima is back with a vengeance. The Bellator MMA welterweight champ is ready to make his return to the cage this summer and defend his 170-pound title against Yaroslav Amosov. The two are scheduled to headline Bellator 260 on June 11, according to MMA Junkie and Yahoo Sports. The card has yet to be announced formally, but is expected to take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS).

Lima, who ripped through the Welterweight World Grand Prix to regain his status as champion, will make his first appearance at 170 pounds since October 2019 when he outlasted Rory MacDonald to capture gold and the $1million prize. Lima was outpointed by Gegard Mousasi in October 2020 in an attempt to move up to 185 pounds and become a two-division champion. It was just his second loss in the last four years.

Amosov, meanwhile, boasts an undefeated record with a list of impressive victories. Amosov is 6-0 since joining the promotion in 2016 with wins over Logan Storley, Ed Ruth and David Rickels. In 25 career wins, he has nine knockouts and 10 submissions. Amosov is also considered the No. 1 fighter in the weight class behind the champ in the latest Bellator Fighter Rankings.