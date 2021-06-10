Douglas Lima is one of the most accomplished fighters in Bellator history, having captured the welterweight championship three times since his debut with the company nearly a decade ago. On Friday night in Connecticut, Lima will put that belt on the line against undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov in the main event of Bellator 260.

In 2018 and 2019, Lima won the Welterweight World Grand Prix tournament, beating Rory MacDonald in the finals. That win also secured Lima the welterweight title. He has yet to defend the belt during this reign, instead making a trip up to middleweight in an attempt to win the then-vacant title against Gegard Mousasi. Mousasi won that fight by unanimous decision, stopping Lima from becoming a two-division champion.

Amosov has a perfect 25-0 record as a professional and has gone 6-0 since starting with Bellator in July 2018. Amosov beat Logan Storley in his most recent outing, securing a title shot with his split decision win. In his 25 career victories, Amosov has nine knockout and 10 submission victories for a 76% finish rate. He has only finished two of his six Bellator wins, however.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 260 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 260 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Douglas Lima (c) -125 Yaroslav Amosov +105 Welterweight championship Jason Jackson -220 Paul Daley +180 175-pound catchweight Aaron Pico -625 Aiden Lee +450 Featherweight Demarques Jackson -110

Mark Lemminger -110

Welterweight

Bellator 260 viewing information

Date: June 11 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime app

Prediction

Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov: Amosov struggled with Storley's pace last fight and this being a five-round fight could play into the result as well. Lima is likely going to have some rough spots in the fight as Amosov should be looking to try and put the fight on the ground to avoid Lima's crushing leg kicks that set up so much of his striking game. Lima's ground game gets a little bit too overlooked and he should be able to survive the moments where the fight does hit the floor and get back to his feet where he can continue to push the action and wear Amosov down. It's going to take an extremely good performance from Amosov to control the entire fight and it's hard to see him being able to do so against someone as crafty and skilled as Lima. Pick: Douglas Lima via TKO4