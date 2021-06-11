The greatest welterweight in Bellator MMA history will return to action on Friday night as three-time division champion Douglas Lima defends his 170-pound title against Yaroslav Amosov in the main event of Bellator 260. The action goes down from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and airs live on Showtime.

Lima won the title for the third time in 2019, beating Rory MacDonald in the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix tournament. He also captured the title in 2014 and 2016. In his most recent fight, Lima attempted to jump to middleweight but came up short in a bid for the then-vacant championship when he lost a decision to Gegard Mousasi.

Amosov is 25-0 in his career, not yet suffering a defeat and going 6-0 since joining the Bellator roster. Amosov faced the stiffest test of his career in his most recent fight, winning a narrow split decision over Logan Storley to secure a title shot.

Here's all the info you need to catch the fights on Friday night.

Bellator 260 viewing information

Date: June 11 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | 6 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

Here's the fight card for Bellator 260 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 260 card, odds