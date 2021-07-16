Undefeated women's flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez will be in action on Friday night when she defends her title against Denise Kielholtz in the main event of Bellator 262. The action is set to go down from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Velasquez is making the fist defense of the title she won with a decision win over then-champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane this past December. That win ran Velasquez's career record to an impressive 11-0, with six wins in the Bellator cage. The loss was the first of Macfarlane's career, making Velasquez's victory an even bigger accomplishment.

Kielholtz is an accomplished kickboxer, having captured the Bellator kickboxing women's flyweight championship in 2016. In the Bellator MMA cage, Kielholtz has picked up a 6-1 record and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, winning twice by knockout and three times by submission despite her striking background.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to follow for Bellator 262 this Friday night below.

The co-main event could see an incredibly fun brawl at heavyweight when Tyrell Fortune takes on Matt Mitrione. Fortune, 31, has just one blemish on his resume when he was stopped by Tim Johnson in February 2020. Outside of that, the Bellator MMA staple since 2016 has 10 wins with seven coming by stoppage. Mitrione, meanwhile, has lost three straight and has not earned a win since a majority decision over Roy Nelson in February 2018.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 262 with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Bellator 262 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Juliana Velasquez (c) -400 Denise Kielholtz +310 Women's flyweight championship Tyrell Fortune -340 Matt Mitrione +270 Heavyweight Matheus Mattos -270 Cee Jay Hamilton +220 Bantamweight Arlene Blencowe -150

Dayana Silva +125

Featherweight Johnny Eblen -625

Travis Davis +450

Middleweight

Bellator 262 viewing information

Date: July 16 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV Channel: Showtime

Prediction

Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz -- Kielholtz has developed a well-rounded game since entering the Bellator cage as a striker. That said, if Kielholtz is forced to use her grappling in this fight, that plays into Velasquez's hand. Similarly, Velasquez is plenty capable on the feet, but likely won't be looking to get into a straight kickboxing match with Dutchwomen to play into her opponent's strength. Despite the odds, this is a competitive fight and comes down to which fighter is able to force the other to play her game. Velasquez is just a little bit more dynamic and capable of imposing her will, which should be enough to get a hard-fought decision. Pick: Juliana Velasquez via UD