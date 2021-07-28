One of the biggest fights in Bellator MMA history goes down on Saturday when Patricio Pitbull defends his featherweight championship against AJ McKee in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The fight headlines Bellator 263 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Pitbull, who also holds the lightweight title, battled his way to the tournament finals with wins over Juan Archuleta, Pedro Carvalho and Emmanuel Sanchez. McKee finished all three of his previous tournament fights, beating Georgi Karakhanyan, Derek Campos and Darrion Caldwell.

Now, the two battle with Pitbull looking to cement himself as the greatest fighter in Bellator history and McKee trying to prove that he's gone from blue-chip prospect to a player at the world championship level.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook as well as how you can catch the action on Saturday night.

Bellator 263 fight card, odds

Patricio Pitbull (c) -125 vs. AJ McKee +105, featherweight championship

Mads Burnell -115 vs. Emmanuel Sanchez -105, featherweight

Usman Nurmagomedov -1100 vs. Luis Muro +700, lightweight

Islam Mamedov -210 vs. Brent Primus +175, lightweight

Goiti Yamauchi -165 vs. Chris Gonzalez +140, 160-pound catchweight

Vanessa Porto -300 vs. Ilara Joanne +240, women's flyweight

Gadzhi Rabadanov -625 vs. Daniel Carey +450, 150-pound catchweight

Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jonathan Quiroz, featherweight

Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones, 180-pound catchweight

Georgi Karakhanyan -260 vs. Kiefer Crosbie +210, lightweight

Brian Moore vs. Jordan Winski, bantamweight

Justin Barry vs. Daniel Compton, 190-pound catchweight

