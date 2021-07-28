One of the biggest fights in Bellator MMA history goes down on Saturday when Patricio Pitbull defends his featherweight championship against AJ McKee in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. The fight headlines Bellator 263 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Pitbull, who also holds the lightweight title, battled his way to the tournament finals with wins over Juan Archuleta, Pedro Carvalho and Emmanuel Sanchez. McKee finished all three of his previous tournament fights, beating Georgi Karakhanyan, Derek Campos and Darrion Caldwell.
Now, the two battle with Pitbull looking to cement himself as the greatest fighter in Bellator history and McKee trying to prove that he's gone from blue-chip prospect to a player at the world championship level.
Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook as well as how you can catch the action on Saturday night.
Bellator 263 fight card, odds
- Patricio Pitbull (c) -125 vs. AJ McKee +105, featherweight championship
- Mads Burnell -115 vs. Emmanuel Sanchez -105, featherweight
- Usman Nurmagomedov -1100 vs. Luis Muro +700, lightweight
- Islam Mamedov -210 vs. Brent Primus +175, lightweight
- Goiti Yamauchi -165 vs. Chris Gonzalez +140, 160-pound catchweight
- Vanessa Porto -300 vs. Ilara Joanne +240, women's flyweight
- Gadzhi Rabadanov -625 vs. Daniel Carey +450, 150-pound catchweight
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jonathan Quiroz, featherweight
- Johnny Cisneros vs. Joshua Jones, 180-pound catchweight
- Georgi Karakhanyan -260 vs. Kiefer Crosbie +210, lightweight
- Brian Moore vs. Jordan Winski, bantamweight
- Justin Barry vs. Daniel Compton, 190-pound catchweight
Bellator 263 info
- Date: July 31
- Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California
- Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: Showtime