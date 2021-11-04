At Bellator 258 in May, Patricky Pitbull seemed to be largely in control of his fight with Peter Queally when the fight was stopped and Queally was awarded the victory. The win came as a result of a deep cut to Pitbull's scalp, sustained when Queally landed elbows while on his back after a Pitbull takedown.

Understandably, Pitbull sought out a rematch with Queally. That rematch will take place on Friday evening at Bellator 270 with some extremely high stakes because the Bellator lightweight championship will be on the line.

The championship was previously held by Pitbull's brother, Patricio, who chose to vacate the title to allow his brother a shot at the gold when Patricky and Queally meet in the main event from Dublin, Ireland.

After a seven-fight winning streak, Pitbull has suffered back-to-back losses, with a decision loss to Tofiq Musayev at Rizin 20 in December 2019 coming ahead of the Queally defeat.

Queally is riding a two-fight winning streak. He dropped his Bellator debut in February 2019 when he lost a split decision against Myles Price. Adding a little extra motivation for Queally, Bellator 270 will take place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Queally's hometown.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 270 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bellator 270 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Patricky Pitbull -220 Peter Queally +180 Lightweight championship Patchy Mix -370 James Gallagher +290 Bantamweight Daniel Weichel -220 Pedro Carvalho +180 Featherweight Ilias Bulaid -210 Georges Sasu +175 Featherweight

Bellator 270 viewing information

Date: Nov. 5 | Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: 3Arena -- Dublin, Ireland

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime App

Prediction

Patricky Pitbull vs. Peter Queally: Pitbull showed the ability to rough up Queally on the feet and to also score takedowns nearly at will in their first meeting. Queally did land some good shots and the stoppage victory was legitimate. It came based off legal strikes Queally threw and landed. That said, looking at a rematch and trying to determine what is more likely, a fighter being able to open a bad enough cut or the other fighter winning based on clearly superior skills, it's not hard to decide which direction makes the most sense. Pick: Patricky Pitbull via TKO3