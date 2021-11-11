There are few better problems for a fighter to have than a lack of compelling opponents. That's the problem facing Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg as she heads into her Bellator 271 main event against Sinead Kavanagh on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida.

After a successful UFC career that saw her compile a 6-1 record in the Octagon, Cyborg made her Bellator debut in January 2020, scoring a TKO of Julia Budd to win the featherweight title. The win gave Cyborg the unique accomplishment of having held championships in Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC and Bellator.

Cyborg has successfully defended her championship twice, submitting Arlene Blencowe in the second round and battering Leslie Smith for nearly five full rounds before a TKO in the final 10 seconds of the bout.

Now, Cyborg faces Kavanagh, a fighter who enters her championship opportunity riding a two-fight winning streak. Those wins, a TKO of Olga Rubin and a decision over Katharina Lehner, got Kavanagh back on track after a rough 2-4 start to her Bellator career.

A Kavanagh win would be one of the most shocking results in MMA history, with Cyborg currently sitting as a -3000 favorite. Those odds could put some extra pressure on Cyborg to put on a show since the only statement the champion can make is one that shows how dominant she is.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 271 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bellator 271 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cris Cyborg (c) -3000 Sinead Kavanagh +1300 Women's featherweight title Tyrell Fortune -190 Linton Vassell +160 Heavyweight Aaron Pico -360 Justin Gonzales +280 Featherweight Arlene Blencowe -370

Pam Sorenson +290

Women's featherweight Steve Mowry -700

Rakim Cleveland +500

Heavyweight

Bellator 271 viewing information

Date: Nov. 12 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Live -- Hollywood, Florida

TV Channel: Showtime | Stream: Showtime.com and the Showtime app

Prediction

Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh: There's not much question here of who wins. It's just whether or not Kavanagh can score the "victory" of surviving to the judges' scorecards. This is one of the most dominant women to ever fight in the sport against a woman who has a .500 record in Bellator. Cyborg will cruise in this one. Pick: Cris Cyborg via TKO3