Ranked welterweights Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley take their next steps towards title contention at Bellator 274. The main card, announced by the promotion on Tuesday, is chock-full of other ranked fighters on the hunt for gold.

Bellator 274 takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Saturday, Feb. 19, and airs on Showtime.

Both Gracie (No. 4) and Storley (No. 5) seek to build new winning streaks following recent setbacks. Gracie (11-2) has alternated wins-and-losses since December 2018, most recently stopping Mark Lemminger following a decision loss to Jason Jackson. Storley (12-1) beat Dante Schiro via split decision following a narrow split decision loss to Yaroslav Amosav, the latter of whom has since beat Douglas Lima for the Bellator welterweight title.

The evening's co-main event pits Andrey Koreshkov (No. 8) against the formidable Mukhamed Berkamov. Elsewhere, sixth-ranked Veta Arteaga faces the undefeated Keri Taylor Melendez in a women's flyweight fight. Opening the main card, heavyweights Said Sowma and Davion Franklin, who are both ranked No. 8 in Bellator's official rankings, collide.

Preliminary card fights worth keeping an eye on include Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti and Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne.