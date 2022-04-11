After a few weeks off, Bellator MMA is back in business. Friday night in San Jose, California, kicks off a massive stretch of fights for the promotion where many of its top stars will be in action. Bellator 277 on Friday from the SAP Center is no different as the top of the marquee sees both the featherweight and light heavyweight titles on the line.

Featherweight king AJ McKee looks to leave no doubt once again when he grants former champion and pound-for-pound great Patricio Pitbull a rematch. The two battled last July with McKee needing less than two minutes to finish the former two-division champion and win the title (along with the $1 million prize for the Featherweight World Grand Prix).

The co-main event sees the conclusion of another Grand Prix when champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson battle to complete the light heavyweight tournament. Nemkov has run roughshod over the division since joining Bellator in 2017 and looks to assert his place at the top once more by beating the red-hot Anderson, who has scored three straight TKO wins since signing with Bellator in 2020.

Below is the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook as well as how you can catch the action on Saturday night.

Bellator 277 fight card

AJ McKee (c) vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweight championship

Vadim Nemkov (c) vs. Corey Anderson, light heavyweight championship (Grand Prix final)

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards, featherweights

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell, heavyweights

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey, contractweight (140 pounds)

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland, heavyweights

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho, light heavyweights



Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo, welterweights

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez, bantamweights

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie, welterweights

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez, flyweights

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna, featherweights

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson, featherweights

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson, light heavyweights

Bellator 277 info