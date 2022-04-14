It's nearly time for a rematch of the biggest matchup in Bellator MMA history. After AJ McKee took less than two minutes to rock and then submit then-champion Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 263, the two seemed as though a rematch was a sure thing. That rematch will go down in the main event of Bellator 277 on Friday night with the featherweight crown once again at stake.

Pitbull has twice held the featherweight championship and is also a former lightweight champion. Between his title reigns, seven title defenses and two Bellator tournament victories, he is seen as arguably the greatest fighter in the history of the promotion. McKee, however, is making his own case as one of the Bellator greats. After being slowly brought up through the Bellator ranks, McKee was finally unleashed on the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix where he ran through the competition -- including Pitbull -- to become champion.

The main event isn't the only title fight of the night, however, as light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov is set to face Corey Anderson in the co-main event. That fight is not only for the title but is also the final fight in the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Nemkov has been perfect in the Bellator cage, but Anderson has dominated the competition since his surprising jump from the UFC.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 277 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook once they are made available.

Bellator 277 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class AJ McKee (c) Patricio Pitbull Featherweight title Vadim Nemkov (c) Corey Anderson Light heavyweight title Aaron Pico Adli Edwards Featherweight Linton Vassell Tim Johnson Heavyweight

Bellator 277 viewing information

Date: March 15 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California

TV Channel: Showtime | Live stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime app (subscription required)

AJ McKee vs. Patricio Pitbull

Brent Brookhouse: It's unlikely the rematch is a carbon copy of the first meeting. Pitbull will have a greater respect for what McKee brings to the cage and shouldn't leave any early openings again. Still, the four-inch height advantage McKee brings to the cage is clearly a problem for Pitbull because McKee has such a dynamic attack that he can unload kicks or punches from a variety of angles. And, unlike most fighters, McKee doesn't have much concern if Pitbull catches a kick and takes him down. Pitbull is a great fighter, truly, but it feels like McKee is the exact fighter you'd build in a lab to be a Pitbull destroyer. Pick: AJ McKee wins

Shakiel Mahjouri: How can anyone pick against McKee after he tore his way through the Featherweight World Grand Prix and steamrolled Pitbull? McKee, who has competed in Bellator for all 18 of his professional fights, is the promotion's biggest success story. A potent striker with seriously slick submissions, McKee can really start building a case as the world's greatest featherweight. Pitbull is a phenomenal talent and should present a greater challenge to McKee the second time around, but McKee deserves to be a meaningful favorite. Both are supremely well-rounded, but McKee has a greater ability to finish the fight. Pick: AJ McKee wins

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Brent Brookhouse: This is an incredibly tough fight to call. Nemkov is a skilled fighter while Anderson is on an absolute tear at the moment. Nemkov is not going to be easy for Anderson to take down, nor is he likely to panic in the face of Anderson walking forward and throwing big strikes. Instead, Nemkov's calm may be a point of frustration for Anderson, who wants to dictate the terms of the fight and is at his worst when he is reacting to an inability to do so. Nemkov will likely have to survive a hard-charging Anderson in the first round but so long as he can do that, Nemkov should be able to pull away down the stretch. Pick: Vadim Nemkov wins

Shakiel Mahjouri: Much like the featherweight division, light heavyweight is another weight class in which Bellator arguably has the world's best fighter. Nemkov has emerged as one of the top light heavyweights in any promotion and a solid victory over Anderson will only support his case. Anderson has looked like a world-beater since making the jump from UFC to Bellator. Sure, he left his old home on a quick knockout loss to former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, but there is enough evidence to suggest that Anderson would win the rubber match. Anderson's newfound confidence in his striking game pairs well with his aggressive, suffocating wrestling skills. There is reasonable concern for how his chin will hold up against a devastating finisher like Nemkov, but this improved version of Anderson seems well-equipped to work his way into dominant positions while avoiding a cataclysmic shot. Anderson via late TKO or unanimous decision. Pick: Corey Anderson wins