Bellator is doubling up on the action with back-to-back cards and plenty worth sinking your teeth into this week. Bellator 278 takes place on Friday, April 22, and is followed by Bellator 279 on Saturday, April 23, at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Both cards are headlined by championship collisions. Julianna Velasquez defends her women's flyweight title on Friday and Cris Cyborg puts up her women's featherweight crown against Arlene Blencowe for a second time on Saturday. The title implications do not stop with the marquee bouts. The Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix kicks off with an early pick for Fight of the Night, two former champions returning and a highly impressive contender elevating his game.

Let's take a closer look at three must-see fights from Bellator's doubleheader.

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots -- Bellator 279

Lofty expectations are placed on Stots heading into the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix. His upper ceiling will be tested by former bantamweight champion Archuleta. Stots (17-1) has had a perfect 5-0 run with the promotion capped off by a hard-earned victory over Magomed Magomedov. Stots was preparing for Bellator Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis, but he will contend with Archuleta who replaced the reigning titleholder on short notice. Archuleta's title reign was cut short and this marks his first fight in 11 months since losing the gold. You will be hard-pressed to find a fighter as mentally tough as Archuleta (25-3). Pair that with his championship-calibre skills and he serves as the ultimate proving ground for Stots.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix -- Bellator 279



Horiguchi may be coming off a knockout loss to Pettis, but he deserves to be the tournament favorite. That was true even before Pettis was forced out of the Grand Prix with an injury. Horiguchi picked apart Pettis for the better part of four rounds before getting slept with a picture-perfect spinning back fist. One of the best flyweights in the world at the time of his UFC departure, losing only to champion Demetrious Johnson, Horiguchi (29-4) has remained incredibly potent since moving up to bantamweight. Standing across from him at Bellator 279 is Mix (15-1), a violent submission threat who once challenged for the Bellator bantamweight crown. The Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix is all killer and this might just be the most exciting fight of the entire tournament.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish -- Bellator 279



Macfarlane is back with something to prove. "The Iliminator" was building her case as the second-best women's flyweight fighter in the world, only behind UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Macfarlane's campaign took a serious hit after losing her Bellator women's flyweight title to Juliana Velasquez via unanimous decision. It has been 16 months since Macfarlane (11-1) last fought, the longest gap of her professional career. Macfarlane should be heavily favored in her return fight against Kish (7-5). She kicked off her career with six straight wins before a drastic course change that saw her go 1-5 between UFC and Bellator.