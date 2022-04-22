If there's any problem with being one of the most dominant fighters in the world, it may be the difficulty in the quest for new mountains to conquer. That's the case for Cris Cyborg, who will defend her women's featherweight championship in a rematch with Arlene Blencowe in the main event of Bellator 279 on Saturday night.

Cyborg is only two fights removed from her first meeting with Blencowe, which was a typically one-sided fight in favor of Cyborg that ended with Blencowe tapping to a rear-naked choke in the second round. Now, having defended her title twice since and with Blencowe picking up two wins of her own, the pair run back a fight that seems to have little mystery about it.

Blencowe is 5-1 since 2018, the only loss coming to Cyborg. Still, a second loss to the champion in less than two years would likely spell the end of Blencowe's title aspirations. With Cyborg's 25-1 record since losing her pro debut, it seems as though she could hold onto the title for as long as she feels like keeping it.

Two fights in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix will also take place on the card. The Grand Prix begins on Bellator 278 on Friday night and continues with Raufeon Stots vs. Juan Archuleta and Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix on Saturday.

The fight between Stots and Archuleta is for the interim bantamweight championship after division champion Sergio Pettis was forced out of the tournament and his bout with Stots. Pettis' withdrawal led to a shuffle that saw former champion Archuleta slotted in against Stots.

Archuleta has not fought since losing his title to Pettis in May 2021, the only time Archuleta has lost at 135 pounds in the Bellator cage. In Stots, Archuleta faces a man on a nine-fight winning streak who broke out in a big way with a 2021 campaign that saw him pick up wins over Josh Hill and Magomed Magomedov.

In the other Grand Prix bout, Horiguchi will look to rebound from a stunning loss to Pettis this past December. Horiguchi was firmly in control of the fight and seemed ready to cruise his way to victory and winning back the title he was previously forced to vacate due to injury. Then, Pettis unleashed a spinning backfist late in Round 4 that knocked Horiguchi out cold. Still, Horiguchi enters the Grand Prix as the favorite for many to win the entire tournament.

First, he will have to get past Mix, who has showed off his dominant ground game in two fights since he lost his shot at the championship against Archuleta in September 2020.

It's a big night with titles, redemption and moving further in a prestigious tournament all at play for many of the most talented fighters on the Bellator roster.

Here is the fight card for Bellator 279 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bellator 279 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cris Cyborg (c) -1000 Arlene Blencowe +650 Women's featherweight title Raufeon Stots -270 Juan Archuleta +220 Interim bantamweight championship / Grand Prix first round Ilima-Lei Macfarlane -340 Justine Kish +270 Women's flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi -240 Patchy Mix +200 Grand Prix first round

Bellator 279 viewing information

Date: April 23 | Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Stream: Showtime

Predictions

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe: It's hard to imagine this fight plays out much differently than it did the first time around. Cyborg is simply the more dangerous fighter anywhere the fight is likely to go. She stands a better chance of landing meaningful blows on the feet and has proven she can submit Blencowe on the ground. A shock knockout or a bad night for Cyborg is in play like in any fight, but those are unlikely outcomes. Speaking realistically, this is Cyborg's fight to dominate. Pick: Cris Cyborg via TKO2

Raufeon Stots vs. Juan Archuleta: Stots has shown that his wrestling is a tool that he can use to dominate fights. He also is able to keep up a very heavy pace and make things uncomfortable on his opponent. Archuleta is a skilled fighter, to be sure, and he could make life difficult for Stots. Still, this feels like a fight where Stots has to survive a few sketchy moments in the opening round before he begins closing the gap and controlling the bout. Pick: Raufeon Stots via UD