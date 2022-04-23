If there's any problem with being one of the most dominant fighters in the world, it may be the difficulty in the quest for new mountains to conquer. That's the case for Cris Cyborg, who will defend her women's featherweight championship in a rematch with Arlene Blencowe in the main event of Bellator 279 on Saturday night.

Cyborg is only two fights removed from her first meeting with Blencowe, which was a typically one-sided fight in favor of Cyborg that ended with Blencowe tapping to a rear-naked choke in the second round. Now, having defended her title twice since and with Blencowe picking up two wins of her own, the pair run back a fight that seems to have little mystery about it.

Blencowe is 5-1 since 2018, the only loss coming to Cyborg. Still, a second loss to the champion in less than two years would likely spell the end of Blencowe's title aspirations. With Cyborg's 25-1 record since losing her pro debut, it seems as though she could hold onto the title for as long as she feels like keeping it.

"Blencowe has been beating all the girls and she's No. 1 in the division. I just have to be ready. She's for sure going to be stronger than before. When you give somebody the rematch, you have to be prepared for any situation in the fight. I just feel ready and strong," Cyborg said during media day. "For sure she has been focused on the rematch and has improved. I think I just have to do my game and focus on what I want to do in the fight. For sure I have to be careful of what my opponent is going to do but I will be ready for any situation in the fight.

"I always have five rounds to finish the fight. You never go into a fight thinking it's going to finish fast. If it's fast, it's lucky. I'm ready to do the five rounds. I have to be patient and wait for the opportunities that are going to happen. I have to feel the fight out and I have five rounds to do that."

The rest of the card fills out nicely. The Bantamweight World Grand Prix kicks off in earnest now that the bracket is complete with a pair of quarterfinal matchups. And they are among the best possible pairings as Raufeon Stots takes on former champ Juan Archuleta and another former champ, Kyoji Horiguchi battles a top contender in Patchy Mix.

Stots was expected to face current champ and training partner Sergio Pettis in the first round, but Pettis suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. Now, Stots and Archuleta will battle for interim gold with the winner of the tournament expected to face Pettis at a later date.

Horiguchi was mere moments from entering the tournament as champion as he dominated Pettis over four rounds in December before a miracle spinning backfist removed him from consciousness. Now, he draws a tough assignment in Mix, who has just one loss in 16 pro fights.

Plus, former women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for a homecoming bout when she takes on Justine Kish. Macfarlane, 32, has not fought since losing her title to Juliana Velasquez in December 2020. She told media this week that she considered retirement before making the decision to face Kish in her home town. The loss to Velasquez was the only to date of her career after four successful defenses of the 125-pound title.

It's a big night with titles, redemption and moving further in a prestigious tournament all at play for many of the most talented fighters on the Bellator roster.

Here is the fight card for Bellator 279 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bellator 279 card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Cris Cyborg (c) -1000 Arlene Blencowe +650 Women's featherweight title Raufeon Stots -270 Juan Archuleta +220 Interim bantamweight championship / Grand Prix first round Ilima-Lei Macfarlane -340 Justine Kish +270 Women's flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi -240 Patchy Mix +200 Grand Prix first round

Bellator 279 viewing information

Date: April 23 | Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Stream: Showtime

Predictions

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe: It's hard to imagine this fight plays out much differently than it did the first time around. Cyborg is simply the more dangerous fighter anywhere the fight is likely to go. She stands a better chance of landing meaningful blows on the feet and has proven she can submit Blencowe on the ground. A shock knockout or a bad night for Cyborg is in play like in any fight, but those are unlikely outcomes. Speaking realistically, this is Cyborg's fight to dominate. Pick: Cris Cyborg via TKO2

Raufeon Stots vs. Juan Archuleta: Stots has shown that his wrestling is a tool that he can use to dominate fights. He also is able to keep up a very heavy pace and make things uncomfortable on his opponent. Archuleta is a skilled fighter, to be sure, and he could make life difficult for Stots. Still, this feels like a fight where Stots has to survive a few sketchy moments in the opening round before he begins closing the gap and controlling the bout. Pick: Raufeon Stots via UD