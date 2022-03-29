Already cemented as one of the best middleweights in MMA history, Gegard Mousasi will look to add to his legacy on June 24 when he defends his Bellator middleweight championship against Johnny Eblen in the main event of Bellator 282. The card, which will air on Showtime, will take place from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and also features the final two quarterfinal bouts in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix tournament.

Mousasi is on his second run as Bellator middleweight champion, having regained the championship in October 2020 and successfully defended the title twice since, most recently taking less than 90 seconds to dispatch of Austin Vanderford in February. He is 7-1 in the Bellator cage -- and a winner of five in a row -- since leaving the UFC with a 9-3 record.

Eblen holds a perfect 11-0 record as a professional. His record includes six wins in the Bellator cage. "The Human Cheat Code" earned his shot at the title with a unanimous decision win over John Salter on March 12.

Also on the card, Magomed Magomedov and Leandro Higo will take part in their quarterfinal fights in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix tournament. Both men are still waiting to find out who they will face in the tournament.

Magomedov will face the winner of Enrique Barzola vs. Josh Hill and Higo is set to face the Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello winner. Those wildcard bouts take place at Bellator 278 on April 22.