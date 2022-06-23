For 16 years, Gegard Mousasi has been a relevant player on the global middleweight scene. On Friday night, Mousasi looks to once again prove there's plenty in the tank when he defends his middleweight championship against Johnny Eblen in the main event of Bellator 282. The four-fight main card goes down from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (9 p.m. ET, Showtime).

Mousasi (49-7-2) last appeared in February when he put his title on the line against then-undefeated Austin Vanderford. Despite entering as only a minor underdog against the champion, Vanderford didn't make it to the 90-second mark of the fight before Mousasi finished him with strikes.

The performance against Vanderford was vintage Mousasi. Since bursting onto the global scene on Pride Fighting Championships' Bushido shows, Mousasi has been one of the most consistent fighters in the world. Over 58 fights, Mousasi has never lost back-to-back despite competing at a high level for such an extended period of time.

Now on a 12-1 run since 2016, a stretch that includes leaving the UFC while on a five-fight winning streak and a run of four consecutive knockouts, Mousasi has positioned himself as a worthy king of the 185-pound division.

Eblen (11-0) enters his title opportunity in nearly the same position as Vanderford: undefeated, confident and as a slight underdog.

Eblen has fought his last seven fights in the Bellator cage, working his way through the competition and climbing the ladder before a decision win over John Salter finally earned him a chance to battle Mousasi for the championship.

Bellator 282 also features a pair of quarterfinal fights in the stacked Bantamweight World Grand Prix. Leandro Higo faces Danny Sabatello while Magomed Magomedov battles Enrique Barzola. Barzola and Sabatello both had to battle their way into the tournament via wild card bouts as injuries opened up slots in the field.

Bellator 282 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Gegard Mousasi (c) -270 Johnny Eblen +220 Middleweight championship Danny Sabatello -625 Leandro Higo +450 Bantamweight Grand Prix Magomed Magomedov -160 Enrique Barzola +135 Bantamweght Grand Prix Brennan Ward -260 Kassius Kayne +210 Welterweight

Prediction

Eblen has only finished two of his seven Bellator opponents. That's a bit concerning given his level of opposition has been nowhere near that of Mousasi and the champion has four stoppage wins in his eight Bellator fights, most of which that at the championship level. Eblen is having to make a massive leap in competition for this fight and Mousasi is a brilliant fighter who takes advantage of nearly every mistake an opponent makes.

Look for Mousasi to bust Eblen up on the feet with simple striking combinations that force Eblen into desperate spots. When fighters get desperate against Mousasi, he exploits the holes that desperation creates. This should be another good night for Mousasi. Pick: Gegard Mousasi via TKO2