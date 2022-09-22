Benson Henderson and Peter Queally could find themselves on the shortlist of lightweight title challengers with a win at Bellator 285. Henderson enters enemy territory against the Irishman at Bellator 285 inside 3Arena in Dublin on Friday.

The Henderson (29-11) experience has been a mixed bag under the Bellator MMA banner. The former UFC lightweight champion is 6-6 since jumping promotions on the strength of wins over Brandon Thatch and Jorge Masvidal. A crucial win over Islam Mamedov (21-2-1) in January put "Smooth" on the right track and earned him the No. 3 spot in the division. Usman Nurmagomedov is the only clear contender ahead of Henderson and a win over Queally, who has a doctor stoppage victory over champion Patricky Pitbull, positions him well in what is likely the last run of his career.

"This is the last four fights of my career," Henderson said at the Bellator 285 media day. "Give it all I've got, the best I've got. After that, I'm done, and then it's my wife's turn. Give her a chance to be a world champion. I'll pick up the kids from school, take them to chess practice, make meals; I'll do all that stuff. It puts that much more pressure: for the rest of my life, I've got four left. I think it adds more pressure, but I always add more pressure to myself to get the most out of myself."

A win by any means necessary is imperative if Queally (13-6-1) wants to remain relative at lightweight. A second-round doctor stoppage over Patricky elevated him into the main event scene. A second-round TKO loss in the lightweight title rematch snuffed out any fanned flames. The impression among some is that Queally won the first fight on a technicality and Patricky proved to be the superior fighter in the rematch. Beating an aging and inconsistent Henderson is paramount if Queally cares to combat that criticism.

"I'd like it to be Patricky again," Queally said of his next fight. "In fairness, there's a bit of a queue there. But I think if I win in a dominant fashion and some of the dominoes fall the right way, I think I could fight him next. I think he likes that fight too. I think he liked fighting here, or that's the sense I got talking with him backstage. I think I could sneak into the title shot.

"I've given it a lot of thought, and I think it's going to be a very unpleasant 25 minutes for both of us… But that's fine for me."

The co-main event should be fun and messy for as long as it lasts. Multi-time UFC title challenger Yoel Romero measures his otherworldly power against Melvin Manhoef, the most prolific knockout artist the sport has ever seen. Romero is a freak of nature: he won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2000 Summer Olympics and is knocking out fighters 15 years his junior 22 years later. No one in the sport is a more consistent knockout threat than Manhoef. The 50-fight veteran, who anticipates retirement on Friday night, holds the highest knockout percentage for any professional fighter with at least 15 fights -- an absurd 91% with 29 KOs in 31 victories.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 285 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bellator 285 card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weightclass

Benson Henderson -200

Peter Queally +170

Lightweight

Yoel Romero -650

Melvin Manhoef +475

Light heavyweight

Mads Burnell -500

Pedro Carvalho +380

Featherweight Dayana Silva -140

Leah McCourt +120

Women's featherweight

Ciaran Clarke -700

Georges Sasu +500

Featherweight



Bellator 285 viewing information

Date: Sept. 23 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: 3 Arena -- Dublin, Ireland

TV channel: Showtime

Prediction

Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally: The game has caught up to Henderson, but his style still makes for complicated fights. Henderson fights from range with long kicks and avoids damage. His longevity in the sport is a credit to his ability to avoid being hit clean -- he's only been stopped from strikes twice in 40 professional fights. This point-fighting style has its drawbacks. A third of Henderson's Bellator bouts have ended via split decision with only one benefitting him. Queally is very much a late bloomer in the sport. It took him six years to find his knockout power, but he has managed to find it a few times since. Despite the top 10 ranking next to his name, it's too soon to sense how high Queally's ceiling is. He is only 2-2 in Bellator with the first Patricky Pitbull fight lacking true decisiveness. Former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos is the only person to properly KO Henderson. I don't suspect Queally has the consistency to stop Henderson or the style to beat him in a decision. Henderson via UD

