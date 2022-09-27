Bellator 286 takes place Saturday from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. The card is loaded with many of the biggest names on the Bellator roster, including rivals A.J. McKee and featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, though the two will not face off with each other.

In the main event, Pitbull will put his 145-pound title on the line against Adam Borics. Pitbull is on his third run as featherweight champion, winning the belt back in his most recent fight, a decision win over McKee this past April. One fight prior, McKee took the title off Pitbull with a technical submission win in under two minutes. Pitbull also won the lightweight title in May 2019 but later vacated the belt to open it up for his brother, Patricky, to win with a November 2021 TKO of Peter Queally.

Borics lost to Darrion Caldwell in the quarterfinals of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix January 2020, his first career loss. He has since won four consecutive fights, all by decision, including a win over Mads Burnell in August.

The loss to Pitbull was the first time McKee had tasted defeat in his professional career. He'd won his first 18 fights, including the win over Pitbull, which also won him the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. He is moving up to lightweight for the first time at Bellator 286, taking on former UFC fighter Spike Carlyle, who has won five straight fights since being released from his UFC contract.

Bellator 286 fight card

Patricio Pitbull (c) vs. Adam Borics, featherweight championship

A.J. McKee vs. Adam Borics, lightweight

Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy, featherweight

Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola, bantamweight

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Vladimir Tokov, lightweight

Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf, lightweight

Nick Browne vs. Islam Mamedov, lightweight

Keon Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas, lightweight

Richard Palencia vs. Cee Jay Hamilton, bantamweight

Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev, middleweight

Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau, women's flyweight

Lance Gibson vs. Dominic Clark, lightweight

Bobby Seronio III vs. Miguel Peimbert, bantamweight

Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley, featherweight

Bellator 286 info