Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui are determined to prove their worth at Bellator 287. In advance of a Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix expected to take place next year, Piccolotti and Barnaoui intend to stand out as worthy contenders in Milan, Italy on Saturday.

Piccolotti (13-4) is deadset on making 2022 his year. The American Kickboxing Academy fighter missed out on all of 2021 due to injuries and other dilemmas, pulling out of two scheduled fights. He made a comeback in February of this year and checked Georgi Karakhanyan off the list with a unanimous decision victory. Looking ahead, Piccolotti is determined to prove that he deserves a spot in Bellator president Scott Coker's planned tournament at 155 pounds and that previous split decision losses to Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson were flukes.

"2021 was tough," Piccolotti said at the Bellator 287 media day. "I had a lot of things happen to me with injuries and things outside of my control, and I had to take some time off. I'm happy to get two fights in this year, and the fact that I'm fighting the main event in Italy, it's the cherry on top.

"I don't think I should be an alternate, I think I should be in there. I think I'm a very good candidate to be in the tournament... Those splits were B.S., everyone knows it. Every fight's very important. I'm going to go out there and do everything I can to get my hand raised."

Barnaoui (19-4) makes his Bellator debut with a decent amount of buzz for a debutant despite a three-year hiatus. The Tunisia-born, French fighter ranks among the most interesting lightweight prospects not signed to a major organization. He makes his Bellator debut on a seven-fight winning streak and has generally only fallen short in decision fights against the likes of Islam Makhachev, Mateusz Gamrot and Kevin Lee. A tournament specialist: Barnaoui started his career fighting in one-night tournaments and recently emerged as the winner of Road FC's $1 million tourney.

"I'm very happy because, after three years, I found a very good and big promotion. I'm very happy to be there," Barnaoui said. "I didn't know that I would be in the main event, but I was sure that I would be against a very good fighter.



"I really would like to be inside the tournament. I'm going to take it step-by-step with Piccolotti and then we will see about the tournament. For all the fighters in my weight category, be there and wait, because I'm here, and I'm coming."

Here's the fight card for Bellator 287 with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Bellator 287 card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weightclass

Mansour Barnaoui -150 Adam PIccolotti +125 Lightweight

Fabian Edwards -550

Charlie Ward +400

Middleweight

Saul Rogers -400

Tim Wilde +310

Lightweight Justin Gonzalez -280

Andrew Fisher +230

Featherweight



Bellator 287 viewing information

Date: Oct. 29 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Cloud Arena -- Milan, Italy

TV channel: Showtime

Prediction

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui: It is hard to gauge what a fighter will look like following a long hiatus. Barnaoui arrives at Bellator with a solid winning streak, but one that has not been updated in three years. He has a killer instinct and a proven ability to end fights early by knockout or submission. Some suggest Barnaoui will take the decision, but he has lost almost every fight that has gone the distance. Piccolotti is inconsistent at times but has only been finished once in 17 professional fights. He has enough submission prowess to fend off Barnaoui and has repeatedly shown an ability to win fights over the course of 15 minutes. People may put stock in Barnaoui's fights against Makhachev, Gamrot and Lee. Going the distance with those three fighters is certainly impressive, but it bears mentioning that the Makhachev and Lee fights were approximately 10 years ago. That speaks more to Barnaoui's athleticism and fundamentals than his world championship upside. Piccolotti is a tough out and has only lost to three fighters currently ranked in the Bellator top six and one former title challenger. Picolottia via UD.