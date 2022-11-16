Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.

One given name comes to the mind of fight fans when the surname "Nurmagomedov" is mentioned: Khabib. Usman Nurmagomedov, the younger cousin of the former UFC lightweight champion and all-time great, looks to replicate his mentor's success under the Bellator MMA banner. Khabib Nurmagomedov's unparalleled commitment to training has not lost an edge as the undefeated world champion transitioned from fighter to coach.

"You're training for two hours straight -- constant training and training -- and you can't stop. If he sees you stop, he might even kick you out of the gym," Usman Nurmagomedov told CBS Sports. "He says, 'If you want to rest, you can go home and rest there. Your mom can pour you tea and you can stay at home.' If you want to train, you have to train at the gym."

The next generation of American Kickboxing Academy stars are beginning to emerge at the heralded gym. Islam Makhachev recently defeated Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship, joining the team's illustrious hall of champions with veterans like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Luke Rockhold, Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez. A healthy tension has enveloped AKA as this new iteration chases Makhachev's recent accomplishment.

"To be honest, the situation in the gym is tense right now," Usman Nurmagomedov said. "Everybody wants to get better, everybody is hungry and everybody is learning every day. They're getting experience from the champions, from people who have already been through it. It's life. The elderly are leaving and the new generation is coming."

Usman Nurmagomedov can validate his place in the sport by dethroning Pitbull on Friday. Until then, Pitbull is under the impression that his opponent earned his status as the No. 1 contender by the weight of his last name and not the strength of his resume. Nurmagomedov is 4-0 in Bellator and 15-0 overall but has not defeated a single person currently ranked in the Bellator lightweight top 10.

"He kicks very well. He's very calm and, of course, he has good wrestling and good grappling," Pitbull told CBS Sports. "He's very dangerous, for sure, but I don't believe he deserves the title. But if Bellator puts me against him, let's go. Let's f---ing go.

"We have Benson Henderson, we have Tofique Musayev, we have a lot of guys [who deserve a title shot]. Who has Usman fought to deserve the title?"

The same questions about deservedness plague the champion as well. Pitbull was granted a shot at the vacant Bellator lightweight crown coming off two losses. He avenged a doctor stoppage loss to Peter Queally to capture the title -- a title vacated by his younger brother and arguably Bellator's all-time best fighter, Patricio Pitbull.

"A lot of people talk about this: I'm not the real champ because my brother vacated the title. How can people say this?" Patricky Pitbull said. "I beat Peter Queally and I finished him in the second round. Why am I not the champion? I am the real champion. I will show everyone on Nov. 18."

Who deserves what is not a conversation that interests Usman Nurmagomedov, but he has the remedy for skeptics.

"Who thinks what doesn't matter at this point," Nurmagomedov said. "There is a current champion and if they don't like that he's the current champion, it's going to change."