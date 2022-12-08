The Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix has featured plenty of unexpected twists and turns. The tournament continues on Friday night with the two semifinal bouts at Bellator 289.

The main event clash between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello is a perfect example of how unpredictable the tournament has been. Stots comes into the fight as the interim champion, having earned the title in the quarterfinals after champion Sergio Pettis was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an injury.

Sabatello, meanwhile, earned his way into the tournament via a "wild card" fight when Pettis and James Gallagher withdrew from the tournament, leaving two spots open. Sabatello beat Jornel Lugo before decisioning Leandro Higo to get to the semifinals and an opportunity to grab Bellator gold.

The build to the fight has seen both men trading verbal barbs, creating one of the most intriguing pre-fight rivalries in Bellator history.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Stots has insisted that Sabatello's brash, trash-talking personality is merely a facade designed to hide insecurities over Sabatello's one-dimensional wrestling style. Sabatello has countered by running down Stots' skills while focusing more on his rival's personality.

Stots is not incorrect that Sabatello is about as one-dimensional as modern fighters get. There is little mystery to how he approaches any fight. Sabatello wants to take fighters down, hold them there and grind out rounds. His five most recent fights have all gone the distance after finishing all but one of the first eight wins of his career.

Stots, meanwhile, is a fighter who is able to win through aggressive grappling, as he showed in his thrilling 2021 bout with Magomed Magomedov, or on the feet, as was the case when he knocked out Juan Archuleta to capture the interim belt.

When the fighters enter the cage, the fight will call back to one of the classic questions of mixed martial arts: Is it better to be great at one thing or good at many?

On the other side of the tournament bracket, former Stots foe Magomedov will face off with former title challenger Patchy Mix in an intriguing clash of grapplers.

Mix won his first 13 bouts, finishing almost every opponent by submission. That landed him in a bout with Juan Archuleta for the then-vacant bantamweight title. Archuleta outworked and exhausted Mix to take the win. Mix was able to rebound, however, and rattle off three victories, including defeating former champion Kyoji Horiguchi in his most recent fight, far and away the most impressive win of Mix's career.

Magomedov's lone Bellator loss came in his war with Stots. He split a pair of fights in Russia with Petr Yan, who went on to become UFC bantamweight champion.

The fight will likely be a battle to determine who can establish positional dominance on the ground, with a trip to the tournament finals and a shot at the interim title for the victor.

Let's take a look at the rest of the main card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before getting to predictions and picks on the two Grand Pix bouts.

Bellator 289 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Raufeon Stots (c) -165 Danny Sabatello +140 Interim bantamweight title, Grand Prix semifinal Juliana Velasquez -175 Liz Carmouche (c) +150 Women's flyweight title Magomed Magomedov -125 Patchy Mix +105 Bantamweight Grand Prix semifinal Dalton Rosta -900 Anthony Adams +600 Middleweight

Predictions

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello: it's hard to side with a fighter like Sabatello. He just lacks a dynamic approach to fights. While he's good at grinding out rounds, as the level of opponent increases, so too does the need to be able to have different avenues you can take to victory. Higo had moments of outgrappling Sabatello and Stots has shown that he can battle solid grapplers. Stots will spend some time on his back, that's an inevitability against Sabatello. But Sabatello will have a harder time surviving Stots' more dynamic attack when he isn't able to employ his wet blanket attack. Pick: Stots via TKO3

Magomed Magomedov vs. Patchy Mix: It's hard to overlook the way that Stots was able to navigate Magomedov's ground game and even threaten with submissions. Mix is a dangerous grappler who will almost certainly finish if he ends up in some of the positions Stots was able to achieve against Magomedov. Magomedov's path to victory likely relies on tiring Mix out through constant pressure, but Mix looked much better across five rounds against Horiguchi than in the Archuleta fight. Mix is too dangerous and Magomedov can leave too many openings for such a technical opponent. Pick: Mix via SUB2